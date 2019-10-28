Shop Nike's exclusive New York City Marathon gear before Sunday's race

More 50,000 runners (and cheerful supporters) from over 125 countries will trek to the Big Apple this weekend for the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, scheduled to take place this Sunday. The 26.2-mile run will start in Staten Island and finish in Central Park, passing through Brooklyn, Queens and of course Manhattan.

The training regimen is unlike any other and Nike remains one of the leading providers of marathon gear. This year, the sportswear giant released their own line of NYC Marathon-inspired gear, and we’ve listed some of the notable pieces that will likely sell out before Sunday’s festivities. Read on to see what we sourced and get ready to watch everything unfold in a matter of days.

Nike Zoom Fly 3 NYC

Specifically made for the race, the Zoom Fly 3 NYC are inspired by the five boroughs and promise to give you comfort and durability from mile one to 26. Features include a carbon fiber plate inside the midsole that can shrink or expand the amount of fiber layers for flexibility in your stride and rubber on the forefoot and heel for added durability.

Shop it: $160

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

There’s nothing wrong with reverting back to the classics, and the Air Zoom Pegasus have made their mark as some of Nike’s most popular running shoes. Signature Zoom Air unit provides a smooth, responsive ride and a high resiliency sockliner adapts to the contour of your foot for support. Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $120

Men’s Nike Dri-FIT NYC Running Shirt

This tee celebrates all the competitors in this year’s race and also provides sweat-wicking technology in the process. On the back of the shirt, you can find corresponding area codes for New York City and on the side, Nike’s iconic Swoosh. Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $30

Men’s Nike Therma Sphere Element 3.0 NYC Long-Sleeved Running Top

If you prefer to run in long sleeves, you’re in luck. In addition to Nike Therma fabric that helps manage your body’s natural heat to keep you warm, this long-sleeved running top also has convenient pockets that help keep your valuables within reach. Shop women sizes here.

Shop it: $85

Women’s Nike Impact NYC Running Bra

Your undergarments can be marathon-themed, too. This high support bra comes with a strappy back design that adjust for a customized fit and while strategically placed mesh help ensure you remain cool.

Shop it: $60

Women’s Nike Essential NYC Running Jacket

Rock your marathon gear even on the rainiest of days. This jacket has all the same designs as the women’s running top, just properly manufactured to protect you when the weather is less than desirable. Plus, its packable design makes it simple to carry when inclement weather clears up.

Shop it: $100

Women’s Nike Speed 7/8 Running Tights

You’ll be comfortable and stylish in these leggings, which are perfect for any runner who takes their craft seriously. The mid-rise waistband has been reimagined to give you a super secure fit, joining forces with smooth fabric that feels supportive throughout each stride.

Shop it: $75