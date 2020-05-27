Where to purchase a face cover with your favorite NFL team logo

Wearing a cloth face covering while out in public is recommended by the CDC and in certain scenarios, mandatory based on where you live. To help consumers adhere to those protocols, Fanatics is selling coverings featuring all 32 NFL franchises. Available for pre-order, these specific covers ship no later than May 21 and are made of 3 ply cotton. An additional premium heavy weight middle insert layer is included for added protection.

While the masks allow for breathability, Fanatics warns that it’s not a medical device and recommend that healthcare professionals not use this product in a healthcare/clinical environment. A cloth face mask will not protect you from getting virus, although the CDC recommends that coverings help prevent the virus from spreading if you’re in a public space.

“CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Proceeds from the masks are going toward the CDC Foundation. The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's critical health protection initiatives. Currently, the CDC Foundation supports the CDC, health departments and others in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can find masks for all 32 teams over on the Fanatics, but we’ve listed some of the more popular franchises below.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Chiefs Cloth Face Covering

Cowboys Cloth Face Covering

Ravens Cloth Face Covering

Story continues

Bengals Cloth Face Covering

Buccaneers Cloth Face Covering

Patriots Cloth Face Covering

Patriots Cloth Face Covering