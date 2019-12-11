Shop NBA Western Conference City Edition hats and jerseys in time for the holidays

After much excitement and anticipation, NBA teams recently unveiled their City Edition jerseys. Not only are they beautiful, but they are so different than the traditional home and away shirts fans are used to seeing.

If you’re looking for a gift for the basketball fan in your life, City Edition hats and jerseys make for a great present. We’ve compiled all of the Western Conference teams below for your convenience, read on to see where you can shop snapback hats and jerseys and order yours before they sell out.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Mavericks 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find the graffiti-style hat here.

Shop it: $30

Nuggets 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop it: $30

Warriors 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop Steph Curry’s City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $35

Rockets 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find an alternate design here.

Shop it: $35

Clippers 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop it: $35

LAL 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find LeBron James’ City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $35

Timberwolves 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop it: $35

Pelicans 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find Zion Williamson’s City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $35

Thunder 2019/20 City Edition Adjustable Hat

Find Steven Adams’ City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $32

Suns 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find Devin Booker’s City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $35

Trail Blazers 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop it: $35

Kings 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop it: $35

Jazz 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Find Donavan Mitchell’s City Edition jersey here.

Shop it: $35

Spurs 2019/20 City Edition Snapback Hat

Shop DeMar DeRozan and Lamarcus Aldrige’s City Edition jerseys.

Shop it: $35