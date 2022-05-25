Shop Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales at Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and Amazon for major markdowns

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop the best early Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals today at Wayfair, Target, Amazon and more.
Whether you're looking to give your backyard barbecues an upgrade with new patio furniture or transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary, these Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals are here to help. Redesign your home's interiors (and exteriors) for summer on a budget with salute-worthy savings on furnishings from Amazon, Target, Macy's and more.

The best Memorial Day furniture deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day 2022 deals you can already shop, including incredible markdowns on sectionals, patio essentials and home office must-haves.

  1. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $209.99 with on-page coupon (Save $90)

  2. Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target for $262.49 (Save $87.50)

  3. Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $789.99 (Save $120 to $600)

  4. Ashley Furniture Realyn Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools Set for $1,059.99 (Save $360)

  5. Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy's for $2,199 (Save $2,026)

From outdoor furniture to living room décor, we found the best deals on furniture to complement any design. Looking for farmhouse chic or mid-century modern furnishings? We've got you covered with all the discounts.

Ready to save some green while celebrating the red, white and blue? Keep scrolling to scoop all the best early Memorial Day furniture sales right now.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Amazon Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop early Memorial Day furniture deals on dressers, desks and more right now at Amazon.
The best Ashley Furniture Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop Memorial Day furniture deals on sectionals, dining tables and more right now at Ashley Furniture.
The best Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals

From patio furniture to living room essentials, these Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals have all your home design needs covered.
The best Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals

Find Memorial Day markdowns on patio furniture and more at Macy's.
The best QVC Memorial Day furniture deals

QVC's early Memorial Day furniture deals let you save big on ton's of customer-favorite products—shop our top picks now!
The best Target Memorial Day furniture deals

Target's Memorial Day furniture deals include incredible markdowns on desks, tables, chairs and more.
The best Wayfair Memorial Day furniture deals

Save on dressers, couches and more by shopping these early Memorial Day furniture day deals right now at Wayfair.
When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2022 will be observed throughout the country on Monday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While most Memorial Day sales will officially kick off the weekend before the national holiday, several retailers have already dropped incredible early Memorial Day deals. For instance, you can already shop massive markdowns on home décor essentials from the likes of Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Meanwhile, if you missed Way Day 2022, Wayfair is offering plenty of doorbuster deals on luxury furnishings that promise to make your home office and living spaces shine.

Where should I shop for Memorial Day furniture sales?

If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.

For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.

What are the best Memorial Day furniture sales?

Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to refresh your interiors, there are tons of Memorial Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.

If you're expecting guests this summer, consider the Macy's Radley 86-inch fabric queen sleeper sofa bed, down from $2,149 to just $1,329—a whopping $820 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 outdoor merton wicker 6-person seating group, currently ringing up for as little as $789.99 thanks to a $600 price cut.

