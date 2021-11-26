Shop massive markdowns on Galaxy phones, TVs and more at Samsung's epic Black Friday sale
One of the best parts of Black Friday 2021 is the wide array of discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung is among the biggest of the bunch, and the brand is offering serious savings on its home appliances, phones, laptops and more as part of its Black Friday sale.
That means you get savings on everything from the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 to the brand's stainless steel dishwashers. Not only that, but you can also save even more when you trade in select devices—and that includes further markdowns on the sleek Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone. There's a lot to sift through, but we're here with all the best Samsung deals to be had.
The 10 best Samsung Black Friday deals
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $250 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $649.99 with trade-in (Save $253 to $1,299.99)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $1,299.99)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $399.99 with trade-in (Save $225 to $800)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $319 (Save $329.99)
Samsung 27-Inch LED Monitor with Borderless Design for $139.99 (Save $90)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,099.97 (Save $502 to $1,002)
Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon from $397.99 (Save $52 to $702)
Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $447.99 (Save $80 to $802)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $700)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 (Save $500)
The best Samsung Black Friday smartphones and wearable deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $59.99 with trade-in (Save $90 to $110)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $64.99 with trade-in (Save $75 to $185)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $79.99 with trade-in (Save $50 to $70)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $30 to $50)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $115 to $700)
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $250)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $750)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $399.99 with trade-in (Save $225 to $800)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $700)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $250 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $649.99 with trade-in (Save $253 to $1,299.99)
The best Samsung Black Friday home and appliance deals
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249 (Save $80)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $319 (Save $329.99)
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station for $599 (Save $200)
Samsung DW80R9950US Smart Linear Dishwasher from $899 (Save $250 to $300)
Samsung AirDresser with Steam Refresh & Sanitize Cycle for $1,349 (Save $150)
Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range from $1,699 (Save $600)
Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher and Dual Ice Maker from $2,499 (Save $800)
Samsung NE63T8751SS/AA 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Electric Range from $2,609 (Save $290 to $300)
Samsung BESPOKE Bottom Freezer Refrigerator in White Glass, Gas Cooktop, Convection Microwave and Whisper Quiet Dishwasher Package for $2,862.99 (Save $933.01)
The best Samsung Black Friday laptop, tablet and monitor deals
Get a Samsung Galaxy Book Go for free with eligible trade-in (Save $125 to $350)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for free with trade-in (Save $25 to $275)
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $49.99 with trade-in (Save $175 to $500)
Samsung 27-Inch LED Monitor with Borderless Design for $139.99 (Save $90)
Samsung 34-Inch SJ55W Ultra WQHD Monitor for $329 (Save $100)
Samsung 34-Inch S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor for $499.99 (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $175 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $779.99 with trade-in (Save $340 to $620)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 1TB and 32-Inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor Bundle for $1,379.98 (Save $570)
The best Samsung Black Friday TV deals
Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon from $397.99 (Save $52 to $702)
Samsung HW-Q700A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $399 (Save $300)
Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $447.99 (Save $80 to $802)
Samsung 55-Inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV at Walmart from $847.99 (Save $200)
Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $897.99 (Save $302 to $1,002)
Samsung 43-Inch Sero QLED 4K HDR Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $1,002)
Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,497 (Save $502.99)
Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K HDR Smart TV at Amazon from $2,797.99 (Save $702 to $1,500)
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV at B&H Photo from $3,297.99 (Save $1,700 to $3,500)
Does Samsung do Black Friday deals?
Yes, indeed. Samsung is currently offering deals on TVs, smartphones, wearables, kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, vacuums and more.
Why should I buy direct from Samsung?
In addition to the heavily discounted prices, Samsung offers multiple forms of hassle-free delivery and installation options for certain bits of its eye-catching technology. For instance, you can get free haul away and recycling of your old TV with a purchase of a new TV from its website along with free delivery for its various appliances.
Can you finance the purchase or do you have to pay upfront?
If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher or other big-ticket items over four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.
With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.
Are there special offers?
Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. That means you can get Samsung's 200-watt Jet 75, now available for 36% off at $319, and score a set of Galaxy Buds2 (normally $149.99) at no additional cost. In fact, you can get those same stylish earbuds for free with select purchases of smartphones, including the recently-released Galaxy Z Fold3.
Should you buy Samsung Care+?
It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or mobile products like smartphones, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.
Shop the Samsung Black Friday sale
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Black Friday: The best deals on Galaxy phones, TVs and more