Shop massive markdowns on Galaxy phones, TVs and more at Samsung's epic Black Friday sale

One of the best parts of Black Friday 2021 is the wide array of discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung is among the biggest of the bunch, and the brand is offering serious savings on its home appliances, phones, laptops and more as part of its Black Friday sale.

That means you get savings on everything from the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 to the brand's stainless steel dishwashers. Not only that, but you can also save even more when you trade in select devices—and that includes further markdowns on the sleek Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone. There's a lot to sift through, but we're here with all the best Samsung deals to be had.

The 10 best Samsung Black Friday deals

The best Samsung Black Friday smartphones and wearable deals

Black Friday called, and it's got major deals on Samsung smartphones.

The best Samsung Black Friday home and appliance deals

Black Friday at Samsung is in full swing, with major deals on vacuums and appliances.

The best Samsung Black Friday laptop, tablet and monitor deals

There's plenty of Black Friday Samsung deals on laptops, tablets and monitors.

The best Samsung Black Friday TV deals

Shop Black Friday Samsung deals right now, with discounts worthy of upgrading your TV.

Does Samsung do Black Friday deals?

Yes, indeed. Samsung is currently offering deals on TVs, smartphones, wearables, kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, vacuums and more.

Why should I buy direct from Samsung?

In addition to the heavily discounted prices, Samsung offers multiple forms of hassle-free delivery and installation options for certain bits of its eye-catching technology. For instance, you can get free haul away and recycling of your old TV with a purchase of a new TV from its website along with free delivery for its various appliances.

Can you finance the purchase or do you have to pay upfront?

If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher or other big-ticket items over four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.

With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.

Are there special offers?

Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. That means you can get Samsung's 200-watt Jet 75, now available for 36% off at $319, and score a set of Galaxy Buds2 (normally $149.99) at no additional cost. In fact, you can get those same stylish earbuds for free with select purchases of smartphones, including the recently-released Galaxy Z Fold3.

Should you buy Samsung Care+?

It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or mobile products like smartphones, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.

