Shop major discounts on golf products during Amazon Prime Day—save on Callaway, Under Armour and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends today but savings are abound on any gear you may need to upgrade your golf game or even get you started for your first time out on the links. We have combed through the best sales we could find to help save on golf clubs, golf bags, golf accessories, and golf clothing during Prime Day.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The highly rated Precision Pro NX7 Golf Rangefinder is an Amazon's Choice product and on sale for $149.99, saving you $121 off its normal price tag. It has a 600-yard range and is backed by not only a two year warranty, but also a lifetime battery replacement guarantee to keep you on the green.
The best Amazon Prime Day golf deals
Here are the best picks of golf gear we found during Amazon Prime Day 2022 from top brands like Callaway, Mazel, and Under Armour.
The best Prime Day golf bag deals
Callaway Golf 2021 Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag for $196 (Save $54)
Sunday Golf Lightweight Golf Bag with Strap and Stand for $68 (Save $17)
Cobra Golf 2022 Ultralight Pro Stand Bag for $170 (Save $55)
The best Prime Day golf club deals
Callaway Golf 2021 Epic Max Fairway Wood for $200 (Save $100)
Cobra Golf 2021 King Vintage 35-inch Sport 45 Putter for $208 (Save $41)
The best Prime Day golf ball deals
Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls 12-pack in White for $21.99 (Save $5)
Wilson Chaos Golf Balls in Multicolor 24-pack for $19.99 (Save $13)
Callaway Golf Supersoft Golf Balls in Matte Pink 12-pack for $36 (Save $5)
The best Prime Day golf clothes deals
Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Pant for $21 (Save $9)
Under Armour Men's Armour Fleece 1/2 Zip T-Shirt for $36 (Save $24)
Puma Men's Golf 2020 Cloudspun Crewneck in Navy Blazer Heather for $59 (Save $11)
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve in Black/Charcoal for $15 (Save $23)
Under Armour Men's Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo in Academy Blue/Pitch Grey for $41 (Save $23)
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Callaway, Under Armour golf deals