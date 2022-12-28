Shop These Lunar New Year Decorations on Amazon to Bring Good Luck Into Your Home

Jamie Ballard
·4 min read
lunar new year decorations mandarin oranges and red envelopes on red background for chinese new year
Lunar New Year Decorations on Amazon for Good LuckConstantine Johnny - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate with family and friends, enjoy delicious food, say hello to a new year, and bring a little luck into your life. It's celebrated differently around the world, with countries like China, Vietnam, and Korea bringing some of their own traditions to the holiday. But across countries, one things that's relatively consistent is the fact that people decorate their homes and businesses in honor of the holiday. We've rounded up several ideas for Lunar New Year decorations that you can buy on Amazon or Etsy. Some of them can even be DIY projects, if you're feeling crafty.

But before putting up the lanterns and doorway hangings, you'll want to tidy your space. Alyssa Chiang, co-founder of Lotus Magazine, shared some information about how her Taiwanese household observes the holiday. "Before decorating, it’s important to note that it’s not just about decor – it’s also about bringing in the new and letting go of the old, so it’s just as important to make sure to clean the house first."

This year, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated on January 22, 2023. Read on to find out more about the Chinese zodiac, Lunar New Year decorations and how they'll bring good luck into your life this year.

Door Couplets

<p>對聯｜七字對聯（黑色）7-Word Lunar New Year Couplets</p><p>etsy.com</p><p>$38.00</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1352398629%2Fdui-lianq-zi-dui-lian-hi-se7-word-lunar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating%2Fa42134459%2Flunar-new-year-decorations-on-amazon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Etsy/Moomoo Calligraphy</span>

對聯｜七字對聯（黑色）7-Word Lunar New Year Couplets

etsy.com

$38.00

Shop Now

Etsy/Moomoo Calligraphy



"Red slips of paper, called 對聯 (duì lián; couplets) with poems expressing positive affirmations and wishes for the new year are posted up on the sides of doorways, as pairs are considered good fortune," explains Chiang.

Red Lanterns

<p>20 Pieces 10 Inch Chinese Red Paper Lanterns</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$11.99</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GWD53R8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.42134459%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Amazon/favide</span>

20 Pieces 10 Inch Chinese Red Paper Lanterns

amazon.com

$11.99

Shop Now

Amazon/favide



Chiang says red lanterns are put up around Lunar New Year to keep away bad luck. "Decorations are traditionally red in color, because red symbolizes good fortune," she says.

Red Firecrackers

<p>Chinese New Year Hanging Decorations Large Firecracker Decor</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B019OD4N1K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.42134459%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Amazon/KI Store</span>

Chinese New Year Hanging Decorations Large Firecracker Decor

amazon.com

$29.99

Shop Now

Amazon/KI Store



"Red firecrackers are put up, because according to legend, they are used to scare away the spirit that terrorizes villages during the Lunar New Year," says Chiang.

Paper Cuttings



"The 福 (; fortune) is typically seen in calligraphy on red squares of paper or on red paper cutouts," says Chiang. "It is put up so that the character is upside-down, because the word for “upside-down” is a homophone for the word 到 (dào; to arrive). This is a symbol for the arrival of fortune into the new year."

You can buy pre-made decorations, or grab some paper and a calligraphy pen to create your own Lunar New Year art.

Red Fish

<p>Chinese New Year Decoration FU Hanging Fish</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0811SMYHM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.42134459%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Amazon/KI Store</span>

Chinese New Year Decoration FU Hanging Fish

amazon.com

$19.99

Shop Now

Amazon/KI Store



Kathryn Read, whose business helps companies expand into Asia, shared that one meaningful decoration for Lunar New Year might be a red fish or lantern shaped like a fish. "In Mandarin, the word for fish is a homonym for 'surplus,'" she says.

Mandarin Oranges

<p>Mandarin Orange Branches Art Print</p><p>society6.com</p><p>$11.25</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fmandarin-orange-branches_print&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating%2Fa42134459%2Flunar-new-year-decorations-on-amazon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Society6/Daria Penta </span>

Mandarin Orange Branches Art Print

society6.com

$11.25

Shop Now

Society6/Daria Penta



"In most countries around the region, mandarin oranges play an essential symbolic role, representing good luck and prosperity," says Read. "It’s a tradition for visitors to exchange a pair of mandarin oranges with the head or a senior person of the household you’re visiting during Chinese New Year. This action of exchanging mandarin oranges is to wish the receiving party an abundance of blessings (good luck, wealth, good health, etc) for the new year."

Even if you can't get your hands on some mandarin oranges, you can display some artwork of the fruit to get into the spirit of the season.

Chinese Knot

<p>2 Pack Chinese New Year Decoration Chinese Red Knot Tassel Hanging</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$16.99</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y8BT4J4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.42134459%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Amazon/Supla</span>

2 Pack Chinese New Year Decoration Chinese Red Knot Tassel Hanging

amazon.com

$16.99

Shop Now

Amazon/Supla

These decorative knots can be hung as part of your Lunar New Year decor. They're meant to symbolize good luck.

Rabbits

<p>2023 Chinese New Year Decoration Miniature Rabbit Figures</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.99</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BFGN77N4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.42134459%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><span class="copyright">Amazon/Pinkunn</span>

2023 Chinese New Year Decoration Miniature Rabbit Figures

amazon.com

$24.99

Shop Now

Amazon/Pinkunn

This year, you might notice rabbits incorporated into Lunar New Year decor. As you might have guessed, that's because 2023 is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. And that's good news for all of us! The rabbit is known to be the luckiest out of all the twelve animals, and symbolizes mercy, elegance, and beauty.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It