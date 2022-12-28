Shop These Lunar New Year Decorations on Amazon to Bring Good Luck Into Your Home

Constantine Johnny - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate with family and friends, enjoy delicious food, say hello to a new year, and bring a little luck into your life. It's celebrated differently around the world, with countries like China, Vietnam, and Korea bringing some of their own traditions to the holiday. But across countries, one things that's relatively consistent is the fact that people decorate their homes and businesses in honor of the holiday. We've rounded up several ideas for Lunar New Year decorations that you can buy on Amazon or Etsy. Some of them can even be DIY projects, if you're feeling crafty.

But before putting up the lanterns and doorway hangings, you'll want to tidy your space. Alyssa Chiang, co-founder of Lotus Magazine, shared some information about how her Taiwanese household observes the holiday. "Before decorating, it’s important to note that it’s not just about decor – it’s also about bringing in the new and letting go of the old, so it’s just as important to make sure to clean the house first."

This year, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated on January 22, 2023. Read on to find out more about the Chinese zodiac, Lunar New Year decorations and how they'll bring good luck into your life this year.



Door Couplets

對聯｜七字對聯（黑色）7-Word Lunar New Year Couplets etsy.com $38.00 Shop Now Etsy/Moomoo Calligraphy





"Red slips of paper, called 對聯 (duì lián; couplets) with poems expressing positive affirmations and wishes for the new year are posted up on the sides of doorways, as pairs are considered good fortune," explains Chiang.

Red Lanterns

20 Pieces 10 Inch Chinese Red Paper Lanterns amazon.com $11.99 Shop Now Amazon/favide





Chiang says red lanterns are put up around Lunar New Year to keep away bad luck. "Decorations are traditionally red in color, because red symbolizes good fortune," she says.

Red Firecrackers

Chinese New Year Hanging Decorations Large Firecracker Decor amazon.com $29.99 Shop Now Amazon/KI Store





"Red firecrackers are put up, because according to legend, they are used to scare away the spirit that terrorizes villages during the Lunar New Year," says Chiang.

Paper Cuttings





"The 福 (fú; fortune) is typically seen in calligraphy on red squares of paper or on red paper cutouts," says Chiang. "It is put up so that the character is upside-down, because the word for “upside-down” is a homophone for the word 到 (dào; to arrive). This is a symbol for the arrival of fortune into the new year."

Story continues

You can buy pre-made decorations, or grab some paper and a calligraphy pen to create your own Lunar New Year art.

Red Fish

Chinese New Year Decoration FU Hanging Fish amazon.com $19.99 Shop Now Amazon/KI Store





Kathryn Read, whose business helps companies expand into Asia, shared that one meaningful decoration for Lunar New Year might be a red fish or lantern shaped like a fish. "In Mandarin, the word for fish is a homonym for 'surplus,'" she says.



Mandarin Oranges

Mandarin Orange Branches Art Print society6.com $11.25 Shop Now Society6/Daria Penta





"In most countries around the region, mandarin oranges play an essential symbolic role, representing good luck and prosperity," says Read. "It’s a tradition for visitors to exchange a pair of mandarin oranges with the head or a senior person of the household you’re visiting during Chinese New Year. This action of exchanging mandarin oranges is to wish the receiving party an abundance of blessings (good luck, wealth, good health, etc) for the new year."



Even if you can't get your hands on some mandarin oranges, you can display some artwork of the fruit to get into the spirit of the season.



Chinese Knot

2 Pack Chinese New Year Decoration Chinese Red Knot Tassel Hanging amazon.com $16.99 Shop Now Amazon/Supla

These decorative knots can be hung as part of your Lunar New Year decor. They're meant to symbolize good luck.



Rabbits

2023 Chinese New Year Decoration Miniature Rabbit Figures amazon.com $24.99 Shop Now Amazon/Pinkunn

This year, you might notice rabbits incorporated into Lunar New Year decor. As you might have guessed, that's because 2023 is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. And that's good news for all of us! The rabbit is known to be the luckiest out of all the twelve animals, and symbolizes mercy, elegance, and beauty.

You Might Also Like