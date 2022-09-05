Shop the 40+ best deals from Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale: Save on Samsung, GE, Craftsman

Christine Persaud
·4 min read
Shop the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale for big savings on GE, Craftsman and so much more.
Shop the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale for big savings on GE, Craftsman and so much more.

The Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale is officially here and we found the best deals on everything from appliances and patio furniture to tools and bathroom items. If you're gearing up to tackle a few home improvement projects this fall, this is a Labor Day 2022 sale you certainly don't want to miss.

Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale

5 best Labor Day deals at Lowe’s

Find markdowns on refrigerators, patio essentials and more at the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale.
  1. Craftsman 262-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $149 (Save $120)

  2. Lowe’s 46-Inch White LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light Remote for $275.18 (Save $68.80) 

  3. Allen + Roth Brookview 30-Inch Slate Blue Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Marble Top for $399 (Save $300) 

  4. GE 4.5-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $598 (Save $201) 

  5. Samsung Bespoke 30.1-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $900)

The best deals at Lowe's

Refrigerator deals at Lowe's Labor Day sale

Save big on energy-efficient refrigerators today at the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale.
The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator is a stunning sight to behold and it is down from its regular price of $2,899 to just $1,999, a savings of $900. Aside from a totally customizable look thanks to swappable door panels, it has a spacious interior and a reliable ice maker that’s perfect for your next party.

Appliance deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Snag incredible appliance deals on Samsung, Whirlpool and more during the Lowe’s Labor Day sale.
Home appliances usually don’t come cheap, but Labor Day 2022 is a great time to save on microwaves, ranges, dishwashers and washing machines. Scoop sales on Whirlpool, GE, Samsung and more at the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale.

Patio furniture deals at Lowe's Labor Day sale

Spruce up for patio furniture with these epic deals at the Lowe's Labor Day 2022 sale.
Between end-of-summer deals and Labor Day 2022 discounts, there’s no better time to stock up on patio furniture than right now. Plus, when you buy now, you still have time to enjoy the furniture through the fall before packing it up for winter. Shop markdowns on wicker chairs, outdoor daybeds and more.

Tool deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Pick up new tools from DeWalt, Craftsman and more during the Labor Day sale at Lowe’s.
Fall is a perfect time to get started on those home renovation projects you put off over the summer, and the Lowe’s Labor Day sale has plenty of deals on the tools and outdoor power equipment you’ll need. A great way to get started is with the Craftsman 262-Piece toolset—it has tons of basic tools and is down from $269 to just $149 right now, saving you $120.

Home improvement deals at Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Finish up your home improvement projects with incredible deals on ceiling fans, bathroom vanities and more at the Lowe’s Labor Day sale.
From the bathroom to the living room and even the outdoor walkway, you can spruce up your home this Labor Day with must-have home improvement items. Keep cool with deals on ceiling fans or upgrade your bathroom with a new vanity to enjoy a refreshed look.

Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday is today, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. Today, we're tracking all the best deals in each of those categories.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 deals on appliances, furniture, tools and so much more.

When did Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Today, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. You can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Lowe’s, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you want to upgrade your home in a big way, Lowe’s has all your shopping needs covered. Find big discounts on appliances, furniture and tools during the Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.

Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe’s Labor Day 2022 sale: Save on appliances, furniture, tools

