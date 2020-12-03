Shop London: Amelia Windsor on the independent brands she loves
When she’s not gracing the FROW at Dior and Dolce & Gabbana’s shows, Amelia Windsor can be found with her nose deep into a slew of novels or rummaging for antique goods on Golborne Road.
The climate-conscious West London-resident is not only passionate about saving the planet but has also just released her first collection of fine gold jewellery in collaboration with Alice van Cal. The theme of the line? Joy, of course, something that’s been in short supply this year.
Ahead of a Christmas like no other, we caught up with the model and philanthropist to find out more about the independent businesses she loves and what’s on her wish list this Christmas.
Which part of London do you call home?
I live in Ladbroke Grove.
What are your go-to independent businesses in your neighbourhood?
For cafes, I love Babajanis- its rose harissa hummus and falafel are insanely delicious. Panella is a lovely Sicilian restaurant under Trellick Tower that does a great lunch selection of traditional Sicilian dishes. Liberté Chérie is a zero waste and refill shop with an amazing array of spices, herbs, oils and dried goods like pasta and rice. You can either go in with your own containers or they have a selection of donated jars you can fill to your heart's content.
Clothes wise, there is the Portobello vintage market every week end that is always a highlight of my week. I am always blown away by the beautiful treasures that you can find there. The antique market on Golborne Road is also a weekend tradition- you can find many a brilliant bargain from second-hand tables and cupboards to plates and vases- no need for IKEA.
What is on your Christmas wish list this year?
Books! Most notably The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, Future Sea by Deborah Rowan Wright, and The Good Immigrant by Nikesh Shukla.
Which independent brands from Shop London will you be buying from this winter?
Rêve En Vert (use code ESXREV20 for 20 per cent off), InNeoss (use code ES10 for 10 per cent off) and The Maiyet Collective (use code MINDFULCHRISTMAS15 for 15 per cent off in-store and online)! These three collectives have created spaces for independent, ethically made, and sustainable brands - they are a great place to discover new labels and unique pieces using green materials as well as dead stock and recycled materials. Rêve En Vert also has a variety of homeware brands to make your interior decorating and furnishing kinder to the planet.
What’s the best Christmas gift you’ve ever given or received?
My sister once made me a photo album of photos from when we were all babies. I always look through it when I'm craving a bit of nostalgia.
What’s your failsafe Christmas gift idea?
Tickets to see live music is the best gift. It means you have something to look forward to in the New Year and there is nothing better than listening to live music and dancing with the people you love.
How do you treat yourself?
A tequila picante always hits the spot.
What has this year taught you?
To live in the moment and be grateful for what you have and hold onto it tight.
What are your New Year’s resolutions?
To dance as much as possible and be kind to the planet.
