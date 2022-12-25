Shop the Kohl's Flash sale for 25% off Vera Wang, Ninja and more—but only for today

Kohl's flash sale: Save on Ninja, Vera Wang, Bissell and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Christmas is here and the onslaught of sales rolls on. Kohl's is a great destination to buy incredibly last-minute gifts for your loved ones or yourself. And with Kohl's amazing sale, there's one last opportunity to save big before the year ends.

Shop the Kohl's Flash sale

Here’s the deal: Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter to get the best holiday sales dropped right in your inbox Sunday through Friday.

Starting today, December 25, Kohl's is running a 24-hour sitewide flash sale where customers can score an additional 25% off with coupon code JOY25. This means that even if something is already on sale, you can stack discounts with this handy coupon code. Truly, this is a Christmas miracle.

►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

►There's still time to shop holiday deals: Here are the 100+ best year-end sales at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

There are plenty of offerings on beloved items folks tend to splurge on this time of year. The Ninja CREAMi ice cream, gelato and sorbet maker is a frozen dessert powerhouse and is available for only $134.99, saving you a tasty $125 with the coupon code. The unfathomably versatile Ninja Foodie SmartLid XL—down from $299.99 to just $209.99 with discount code JOY25—is not just an eight-quart pressure cooker but it doubles as an air fryer which is why it's so favored by our reviewers.

Aside from essential kitchen tech, there are also amazing deals on gifts worth the splurge. The Lego classic large creative brick box, now $11.40 off, will help you relive the brick-building glory of your childhood and doubles as a sensible piece of furniture for only $299.99. Meanwhile, the Vera Wang six-piece Turkish cotton bath towel set is an easy way to add luxury to any bathroom for only $35.99, a $12 markdown with code JOY25.

Story continues

With so many great deals, we've compiled some of the best offerings of the Kohl's Flash sale. Don't forget to use coupon code JOY25 at checkout to get an additional 25% off.

The best deals to shop during Kohl's Flash sale

Kohls flash sale: Save on Arcade1Up, Ninja and more

Shop the Kohl's Flash sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kohl's Flash sale: Get 25% off furniture, kitchen items and more