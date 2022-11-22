Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday sale today to save up to 50% on select handbags

Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
·3 min read
Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale: Save up to 50% on select handbags and leather goods.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday is looming on the horizon, and Kate Spade is kicking off the biggest shopping season of the year a little early. With its Black Friday preview sale, shoppers can save up to 50% on select handbags and leather goods. Like any great deal, it won't last long, and in fact, ends tonight, November 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Consider this early sale an aperitif for the deals to come. The All Day Large Zip-top Tote is on sale for $197, is available in five colors and is large enough to fit everyday items and even laptops and smart devices. It's not just purses and handbags getting big discounts, either. The Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet is $58, down from its usual price of $98.

We've compiled the 10 standouts from Kate Spade's Black Friday Preview Sale. Don't forget to apply BFPREVIEW at checkout.

Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale: Get deals on handbags and leather accessories ahead of the shopping holiday.
Kate Spade's best Black Friday Preview deals

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide 

