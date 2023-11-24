Shop Jennifer Lawrence's perfect camel coat

Jennifer Lawrence is a great advocate of the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. The actress often chooses neutral hues and capsule classics when it comes to her day-to-day style, and her latest look is a perfect example of that.

This week, the actress was spotted in a perfect autumnal look as she stepped out in New York. She wore a wool-blend coat from the luxury Scandi label, Toteme. It featured an oversized collar, a camel hue and a relaxed fit; she styled it with a buttery yellow turtleneck, white trousers, oversized sunglasses and a large tote bag (which we're seeing everywhere at the moment).

This outfit is a reminder that a great coat is central to any stylish winter wardrobe, so investing in the right one is vital. The best option – as with any sartorial purchase – is to choose a design with longevity, one that can be relied on time and time again. Lawrence's Toteme offering is the perfect example of this – the actress has actually been spotted it in numerous times over the past four years.

“Elegance always looks better when it’s a little bit more effortless – it’s that idea of quiet luxury,” Lawrence previously told us of her style. “It’s being confident; that’s what elegance is about, not trying too hard.”

This relaxed yet put-together ensemble is another perfect example of why she's the ultimate poster girl for 'quiet luxury' style.

