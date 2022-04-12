Shop this Helix sale for $150 off a Reviewed-approved mattress—and get free pillows

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop at Helix to save up to $350 on mattresses during its spring sale.
If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, a new mattress could help you sleep more soundly. Luckily, right now, you can shop dreamy deals at Helix and scoop a customer-favorite mattress for a big bargain during the retailer’s spring sale. Ready for some shut eye? Keep scrolling for all the details.

For a limited time, customers can get two free Helix Dream Pillows with every mattress purchase and enjoy a whopping $350 off purchases of $2,950 or more when they enter coupon code SPG350 at checkout. Meanwhile, you can save $250 on orders of $2,550 or more with the code SPG250 and $200 on orders of $1,700 or more with the code SPG200. Orders of $1,250 or more are eligible for a $150 price cut with discount code SPG150 and all other mattress orders qualify for a $100 reduction with coupon code SPG100.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and supportive bed, the Helix Midnight mattress could be a great option. Ranking as one of our favorite hybrid mattresses, this 12-inch sleeper features a combination of memory foam and coils and a medium-firm composition. In testing, we found its supportive core to be particularly comfortable for side-sleepers, as it helped align our hips and backs as we slept, keeping body aches to a minimum. While we did have some qualms with the delivery process—the mattress was left on our doorstep in a box without handles—our tester said, “all in all, it’s a great mattress at a decent price, particularly for side sleepers.” Usually ringing up at $1,549, you can take home the king size today for $1,399, plus get two free pillows when you use coupon code SPG150 at checkout.

Get two free pillows with your purchase of a Reviewed-approved Helix mattress right now.

For a softer mattress, check out the Helix Sunset Luxe, down from $2,049 to $1,849 in the queen size with coupon code SPG200 at checkout. Designed with breathable materials and a quilted pillow top, this luxury mattress features zoned lumbar support and pressure point relief. According to the brand, the mattress stays cool all night long and is a great pick for restless sleepers.

If you’re still on the fence about Helix’s best-selling mattresses, rest easy knowing that the company offers a 100-day trial period so you can test it out before you decide if it is a perfect fit. Plus, you can find the mattress that works best for you by taking Helix’s online sleep quiz. Whichever mattress you choose, just be sure to act fast—this sale won't be around for too much longer.

Shop the Helix Spring sale.

