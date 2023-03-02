Shop these gorgeous bridal hair accessories for your big day from David's Bridal, Revolve

Shop these gorgeous bridal hair accessories.

Wedding hair accessories, while seemingly small compared to your dress, can actually play a big part in your overall look. Whether you wear a beaded comb, a pearlized headband or a crystal bobby pin, bridal hair pieces can bring out the subtle details in your dress and tie the whole look together.

When selecting your bridal hair accessory, consider your wedding dress first and foremost. Choose a hairpiece that will complement the look rather than overpower it. If you’re struggling to whittle down the options, look to your venue and style for guidance. A black-tie winter wedding might lend itself more to a velvet bow or a sparkling tiara while a flower crown may the just the ticket for a boho-inspired ensemble. But remember: You should wear whatever you feel best in—its your wedding day, after all!

Ready to get inspired? Take a peek at these gorgeous bridal hair accessories for your big day.

1. This subtle crystal and pearl headband

Add a hint of glam with this Jennifer Behr headband.

Bridal headbands are everywhere—and we’re here for it. If you want to get in on the trend, try this delicate accessory from Jennifer Behr. It has crystals and pearls set on a thin band to add a subtle touch of glamour to your overall look. (Psst: This is the exact headband actress Hilary Duff wore on her wedding day in 2019!)

$295 at Jennifer Behr

2. This leaf-like crystal hair clip

Add some bling to your hair with this pin from Brides & Hairpins.

Want something classy and classic? Go with this Brides & Hairpins crystal clip, which is reminiscent of flower leaves or vines. Pin one side of your hair back with it, or add it to the top of your updo for a subtle touch of sparkle that will make everyone swoon. It comes in silver, gold or rose gold to match your wedding day jewelry.

$225 at Nordstrom

3. This dainty, embellished bow

Go with this dainty bow from Simply Nova.

Before you tie the knot, tie your hair up in this beautiful bow from Simply Nova. The romantic sheer fabric embellished with pearls will pair perfectly with a variety of different wedding outfits, whether you’re wearing a lace gown or a silk jumpsuit. Wedding bows tend to work best with half-up hairstyles, but you can add this to the top of a low ponytail as well.

$24 at Anthropologie

4. These crystal fern pins

Add a touch of nature with these fern hair pins from Twigs & Honey.

These shimmering fern pins from Twigs & Honey are versatile enough to work with any look. Tuck them into an updo, add them to a braided style, top your half-up hairstyle with them or add them to one side of your hair for a soft, sparkly style. Added bonus: They’re not as heavy as a traditional clip, so you can break it down on the dance floor without any worries.

$145 at Anthropologie

5. This shining tiara

Try this classic-looking tiara from David's Bridal.

Calling all classic brides: You’ll shine bright like a diamond in this regal tiara from David's Bridal. With a mix of crystals, pearls and a floral design, this tiara can work with both vintage- and modern-inspired weddings alike.

$130 at David's Bridal

6. This something-blue bobby pin set

Add something blue to your hair with these Jennifer Behr bobby pins.

Searching for something blue? Look no further than this delicate bobby pin set from Jennifer Behr. Within the set of five small jewels is three blue hues and three shapes. Add them into an elegant chignon, place them into a boho braid or scatter them in a half-up hairdo.

$198 at Jennifer Behr

7. This vintage-inspired birdcage veil

Go with this bird cage veil from Twigs & Honey.

Travel back in time with this retro birdcage veil from Twigs & Honey. The delicate tulle and subtle rhinestones will add some vintage flair to your outfit without overtaking it. Wear this with a slick updo for a true retro feel, or wear it with your hair down for a modern twist. It fastens to your hair with wire combs, so you can wear it for your ceremony and take it off during your reception.

$165 at David's Bridal

8. These celestial-themed bobby pins

Bring a celestial touch to your look with these Jennifer Behr hair pins.

Your love is written in the stars, and these pins will nod to that fact. These celestial wedding bobby pins from Jennifer Behr bring the magic of the cosmos to your special day. The sparkling set is made with Swarovski crystals to help you gleam all day long. You can mix and match the 12-piece set to make it work for any hairstyle: from updos to half-up hairstyles to braids.

$425 at Jennifer Behr

9. This crystal-embellished headband

Add major bling with this Retrofete headband.

Whether you’re hosting a black-tie affair or a winter wedding, this stunning Retrofete headband is an absolute must. The headpiece will keep your hair out of your face, and the sparkling crystals will complement your chosen jewelry and outfit. Wear it with your hair down for an elegant, timeless look.

$195 at Anthropologie

10. This floral vine headpiece

Complement a boho look with this hair vine from BellaViaDesigns.

Boho brides, this one is for you. The sweet vine design on this wire hairpiece from BellaViaDesigns will complement any outdoor venue and bring an extra something to any hairstyle. Ask your hairstylist to weave it into a braid or wrap it around an updo for a whimsical effect. (P.S. you can choose what color metal you want for the clips and leaves.)

Starting at $30 at Etsy

11. These pearl claw clips

Go with a relaxed 'do with these claw clips from Lovers and Friends.

If you’re a laid-back bride, this wedding hair accessory is the perfect choice. The larger claw clip will create a gorgeous undone updo that will stay in place all day (and night) and the smaller one can aid in half-up hairstyles. Plus, the style is on-trend, making it a great choice for fashion-forward to-be-weds, too.

$40 at Revolve

12. This velvet bow

Keep it subtle and classy with this velvet bow from Jennifer Behr.

Make a statement with this soft velvet bow from Jennifer Behr. This medium-sized option will add some drama to your sweet style, and the cream hue pairs well with most wedding day outfits. Wear it with a half-up hairstyle or a low ponytail—all you need to do is snap it in place using the attached barrette.

$148 at Jennifer Behr

13. This crystal and pearl hair pin

Mix pearls and crystals together in this comb from Brides & Hairpins.

This jeweled comb from Brides & Hairpins is so elegant, it looks like a priceless antique. Tuck it on top of a simple chignon for a vintage look, or clip it into a loose half-up hairdo for a classic style. Want to make it more boho? Use it to pin back one side of your loose waves.

$115 at Nordstrom

14. This velvet and pearl headband

Go with a statement headband from Lele Sadoughi.

Looking for the ultimate bridal headband? This pretty pearl number from Lele Sadoughi will be a show-stopping addition to your wedding day outfit. Pair this with a more minimal outfit to let it shine and add a romantic vibe. It has everything you could want in a bridal hair accessory: A shiny sheen from the velvet and added texture from the pearls.

$150 at Lele Sadoughi

15. These 3D flower hair band

Add these 3D flowers from David's Bridal to your ensemble.

You might have noticed 3D flowers dominating the runways at bridal fashion week for years—and with good reason. The sheer blooms on this David's Bridal option add a sweet touch of romance while the 3D texture adds dimension and to your overall look. You can wear this pretty wedding headpiece as a headband when you wrap it around your hair and tie the attached ribbons, or you can remove the ribbons to wear it as a hair vine with any updo.

$150 at David's Bridal

16. This customizable hair comb

Add a personal touch with this pin from Lelet.

Surprise your partner with an adorable custom comb from Lelet. Whether you get your last name, your wedding date or an endearing phrase, this pretty crystal piece will stun everyone. Wear it underneath a veil for a dramatic reveal—or wear it out in the open for everyone to admire.

$278 at Lelet

17. This chic felt hat

Choose this chic felt hat from Wyeth.

Dare to be different in this chic, boho hat from Wyeth. It works for a variety of wedding settings, like a farm, vineyard or even city hall. The classic shape and soft wool will create a laid-back style that will look dynamite in pictures. Plus, you can wear it again and again after your wedding day.

$84 at Anthropologie

