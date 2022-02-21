Shop the last day of Target's Presidents Day sale—save on iRobot, Ninja, LG and Lego now

Shop the absolute best deals at the Target Presidents Day sale right now.

Ready to shop Target's Presidents Day sale? Today is the last day of the sale and the deals are seriously impressive. No matter what you're shopping for this Presidents Day 2022, Target has scores of discounts across all categories. From TVs and smart tech to home goods and fashion, you can get it all for an incredible price during the final day of this incredible sale.

Through tonight, February 21, you can save as much as 30% on select TVs and sound bars and snag wardrobe essentials for as much as 20% off. Better still, if you're planning a home renovation, the retailer is also offering impressive discounts on select indoor furniture and as much as 50% off home items.

The best Presidents Day sales of 2022

If you want to treat yourself to a shopping spree this Presidents Day, you came to the right place. Keep scrolling to snag all our favorite Presidents Day 2022 deals at Target.

Check out all the best deals on home essentials at Target's Presidents Day sale. Shop vacuums, furniture, air fryers and more.

Scoop must-have tech for a big bargain right now at Target's Presidents Day sale.

Pick up wardrobe essentials for the whole family during Target's ongoing Presidents Day sale.

Shop Target's Presidents Day sale for epic savings on board games and toys.

When is Presidents Day 2022?

Presidents Day is today, February 21. The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

When do Target Presidents Day 2022 sales start?

Target's Presidents Day sale is currently live with an incredible lineup of epic deals. The sale officially started on Friday, February 18, and even more markdowns just dropped this morning. Right now, you can celebrate Presidents Day 2022 by snagging discounts on tech, fashion, home and more at Target.

Along with Target's Presidents Day deals, several more of our favorite retailers are also offering major sales, including Best Buy, Nordstrom and Amazon. We expect to see even more deals to pop up throughout today, February 21.

How long do Target Presidents Day 2022 sales last?

You can shop Target's Presidents Day sales through the end of the day today, February 21. While we can't predict exactly what deals will follow, we do expect to see select discounts continue through next week.

Like Target, most other major retailers will officially end their Presidents Day sales tonight, or in the few days following. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Days sales significantly. For instance, in 2021, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may end later, we suggest shopping today to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What are the best Presidents Day 2022 deals at Target?

Whether your eyes are set on TVs or kitchen appliances, Target is a great place to shop for all that and more. The retailer is offering incredible markdowns across all categories, so you can scoop all the best Presidents Day sales for the whole family. Some of our favorite Target Presidents Day deals include discounts on Beats earbuds, Lego toy sets and Ninja pressure cookers.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2022 sales?

In addition to Target, there are dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2022 deals you can shop right now. If you're looking to refresh your sleep set up, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be a great option. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Kate Spade Surprise and Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching this Presidents Day 2022.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target Presidents Day sale: Save big on home, fashion and tech today