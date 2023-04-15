Shop Every Item From Target's Spring Designer Collection

It's time to get your hands on the retailer's limited collaborations with Fe Noel, Rhode and Agua Bendita.

Target's big fashion collaboration — the Spring Designer Collection — is finally here.

Starting at 3:00 a.m. ET, you can shop the retailer's limited-edition capsules with Fe Noel, Rhode and Agua Bendita online. (You'll have to check your regular store's hours — and whether or not it's even carrying the collection — if you want to see it IRL.) There's a big focus on vacation-wear — think beach-ready apparel, swim and accessories — and everything's priced under $50.

If there's anything we've learned from shopping these drops in the past, it's that the product moves... quick. So, if you really like something, you'll want to, too. Ahead, you'll find every single item in the Spring Designer Collection with Fe Noel, Rhode and Agua Bendita, with prices and links to shop. Happy spring!

Fe Noel

Feathered Palm Print Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $32, available here (sizes XXS-4X)

Rhode

Mixed Whimsical Floral & Stripe Print Shirred Crop Tank Top, $25, available here (sizes XXS-4X)

Agua Bendita

Large Peony Print Tie Wrap Top, $30, available here (sizes XXS-4X)

