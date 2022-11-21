Shop early Black Friday 2022 appliance deals at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung

Update your home essentials with these Black Friday appliance deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is coming this week (it's Friday, November 25!) and the amazing savings have already started pouring in. Some of the biggest price cuts to find this year is with washers, dryers, ovens and more essential home appliances. You don't have to look far though, as we've found the best Black Friday deals on appliances at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and more.

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering incredible discounts on essential home appliances. Even with the lowered prices, you'll still get devices with smart features, plenty of space and touches of style that'll liven up any spot in your house.

►Black Friday 2022: Learn more about the best deals and biggest sales going on this year

►Walmart just dropped even more Black Friday deals: Save on Apple, Michael Kors, Samsung and more

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

If you want something simple and chic to start with, there's the Farberware Classic stainless-steel microwave on sale at Kohl's for $76.49. Typically listed for $139.99, you can get the 1000-watt kitchen essential for a whopping $63.50 off thanks to promo code ENJOY15. Farberware says the microwave has 10 power levels and auto-cooking programs so you can do anything from reheating pizza to popping a fresh bag of popcorn. It can also automatically adjust its cooking level mid-cycle to ensure the best possible result.

That's just a taste of the early savings you can score. Check out more amazing picks below!

The 10 best Black Friday appliance deals

Story continues

Black Friday dishwasher deals

Black Friday 2022 is the perfect time to scoop discounts on dishwashers. Shop the top deals available now on models from Amana, Frigidaire, LG and GE.

Black Friday appliance deals include countertop dishwashers on sale at Amazon.

Black Friday washer and dryer deals

Give your laundry room a major upgrade by shopping the best Black Friday appliance sales on top-rated washers and dryers. Look to Lowe's, Appliances Connection and more for major savings.

These Amana washers and dryers are just two of many get laundry appliances on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday microwave deals

Looking for microwave markdowns? We found Black Friday deals on select models at Amazon, Best Buy and Abt starting at less than $60.

Prepare your favorite leftovers with the help of top-rated microwaves on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday range deals

Give your kitchen a refresh by shopping discounts on gas and electric ranges right now. Look to Best Buy for steep savings on GE, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Make your kitchen complete with this Samsung range oven on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday refrigerator deals

Save big on some quality refrigerators that are both spacious and stylish with these Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Lowe's and Amazon.

Keep your favorite meals fresh with this Amana refrigerator on sale in time for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Appliance deals at Lowe's, Best Buy, Samsung