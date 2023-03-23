Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on Hisense, Apple, LG and Instant Pot
If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the perfect place to shop. Score amazing deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. With the retailer's incredible Discover Samsung sale happening now, there are even more deals than usual. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.
If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.
Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership
Featured Best Buy deal
LG 77-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Need a new TV to enjoy March Madness on? This 77-inch LG plasma from Best Buy is on sale for $1,000 off, meaning you can get its lifelike picture for $1,799.99 today. Plus, this LG TV has built-in access to several popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more. Head to Best Buy right now to take advantage of this TV flash sale before it's gone.
$1,799.99 at Best Buy (Save $1,000)
Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today
Roku Express 4K+ 2022 Streaming Player with Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls for $29.99 (Save $10)
Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $65)
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven for $109.99 (Save $40)
Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos for $519.99 (Save $280)
Lenovo Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 12.3-Inch Touch 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)
LG 77-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,000)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,999 (Save $500)
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,499.99 (Save $830)
Hisense L5G Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector with 120-Inch ALR Screen Android TV for $3,799.99 (Save $700)
Best Buy headphone deals
Jabra 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds from $179.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy tablet deals
Lenovo 12.3-Inch 128GB Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-Inch Touch Screen for $699.99 (Save $230)
Best Buy TV deals
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $269.99 (Save $40)
LG 50-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $299.99 (Save $80)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $479.99 (Save $20)
LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $599.99 (Save $700)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $999.99 (Save $700)
Best Buy laptop deals
Dell 14-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD Inspiron 2-in-1 FHD+ Laptop for $699.99 (Save $300)
MSI 15.6-Inch 16GB Memory 1TB SSD Delta AMD Gaming Laptop Advantage Edition for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,999 (Save $500)
Best Buy kitchen deals
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $29.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $219.99 (Save $20)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $749.99 (Save $87 to $147)
Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy
Best Buy video game and accessory deals
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $65)
WD BLACK P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $189.99 (Save $80)
Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy
Best Buy hearing aid deals
Nuheara IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $299.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy tech deals
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $142.99 (Save $84)
Best Buy home deals
Cuisinart P59BC-11BK 11-Piece Cookware Set for $99.99 (Save $100)
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Corded Handheld Deep Cleaner for $113.89 (Save $20)
Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Surveillance System for $399.99 (Save $50)
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Right now, the tech retailer is hosting a week-long Discover Samsung sale with tons of markdowns on Samsung tech we love. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Right now, Best Buy is hosting a Discover Samsung sale with plenty of sweet Samsung savings through Sunday, March 26. Plus, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
