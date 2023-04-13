Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on Cuisinart, Apple and JBL
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.
If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.
Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership
Featured Best Buy deal
bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus robot vacuum
If you're still looking for some help with your spring cleaning look no further than bObsweep. The brand makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and right now you can get the bObsweep PetHair Vision Plus while it's on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $569.99, for a limited time you can snag this smart vacuum for $217—meaning you'll save a whopping $352.99. The bObsweep Plus can simultaneously vacuum and mop, making it the perfect option for those who want a thorough clean without the strenuous work.
$217 at Best Buy (Save $352.99)
►Mother's Day 2023: Shop 50 best gift ideas for mom at Amazon
Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $29.99 (Save $50)
JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Earbuds for $49.99 (Save $50)
WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable SSD for $64.99 (Save $55)
bObsweep PetHair Vision PLUS Robot Vacuum for $217 (Save $352.99)
Cuisinart Classic Tri-Ply 10-Piece Cookware Set for $299.99 (Save $300.01)
Nuheara IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $299.99 (Save $200)
Lenovo Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 12.3-Inch Touch 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $999.99 (Save $700)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,999 (Save $500)
Best Buy headphone deals
JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Earbuds for $49.99 (Save $50)
Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $59.99 (Save $20)
Jabra 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds from $179.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy tablet deals
Lenovo 12.3-Inch 128GB Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)
Best Buy TV deals
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $269.99 (Save $40)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $479.99 (Save $20)
LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $799.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $999.99 (Save $700)
Best Buy laptop deals
ASUS Vivobook 14-Inch Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250 for $249.99 (Save $150)
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-Inch HD Touch Laptop for $349.99 (Save $150)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,999 (Save $500)
Best Buy kitchen deals
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $29.99 (Save $50)
Cuisinart Classic Tri-Ply 10-Piece Cookware Set for $299.99 (Save $300.01)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $729.99 (Save $107 to $177)
Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy
Best Buy video game and accessory deals
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition for $59.99 (Save $10)
WD BLACK P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $159.99 (Save $50)
Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy
►Treat yourself: 10 splurge-worthy deals at Amazon, Samsung and All-Clad
Best Buy hearing aid deals
Nuheara IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $299.99 (Save $200)
Lucid Hearing OTC Engage Premium Hearing Aids for $549.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy tech deals
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $142.99 (Save $82)
Best Buy home deals
Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bluetooth Bulb for $5.49 (Save $4.50)
Energizer Vision Ultra HD LED Headlamp for $15.99 (Save $14)
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on Cuisinart, Apple and JBL