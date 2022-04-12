Shop the best TV deals on high-quality screens from Samsung, Sony, TCL and Hisense

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
You can find great TV deals from acclaimed brands at major retailers right now.
While the spring season may be the ideal time to get outside for some fresh air, you can still end a busy day with a night in front of the TV. Whether it's the NBA playoffs or the latest episode of Moon Knight, there are plenty of great titles to watch from home this season. If you want to see your favorite shows or movies in the best way possible, there are plenty of deals on amazing TVs from Samsung, Hisense, TCL and more.

Some of the best screens we've ever tested are available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and others for the best prices on the web. Even if you don't have cable, many of the TVs on sale have smart interfaces that get you immediate access to your favorite streaming services.

A solid place to start is with the 50-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV, typically listed for $1,147.99 but now on sale at Amazon for $897.99. That means you save 22% on one of our favorite TVs! Our testers appreciated the sleek design and terrific extras included with the Q80A, including the Q-Symphony feature that lets the TV sync its own speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar and the Tizen Smart TV platform for instant access to streaming services. Features and design aside, the Q80A has quantum dot technology that offers vibrant and bright imagery.

The Samsung Q80A gets you to your streaming services in speedy fashion and can expand its audio quality with a compatible soundbar.
If you want the best of the best when it comes to TVs, look no further than the LG OLED C1. You can get a 77-inch screen at Amazon for a 29% discount from its list price of $3,799.99 down to $2,696.99. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested, thanks to the incredible contrast and picture quality its OLED panel delivers. It also has an impressive number of features (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and a design that's sure to stand out in any room you put it in.

There's plenty more from a variety of Reviewed-approved brands, so be sure to shop fast before the savings go off the air!

The best April 2022 Hisense TV deals

Brighten up your home media display with the Hisense U8G TV.
The best April 2022 LG TV deals

The LG C1 is the best TV we&#39;ve ever tested for its incredible contrast, impressive features and stylish design.
The best April 2022 Samsung TV deals

The Samsung Q60A is a great TV for the smaller spaces in your home.
The best April 2022 Sony TV deals

If you want to get the most out of your next major investment, the Sony A90J promises eye-popping visuals for years to come.
The best April 2022 TCL TV deals

The TCL 6-Series TV has both a user-friendly smart platform and a more wallet-friendly price than others.
The best April 2022 Vizio TV deals

Vizio&#39;s V-Series TVs have deep black levels at affordable prices right now.
