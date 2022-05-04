Shop the best Samsung appliance deals for your home at Best Buy and Lowe's

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·1 min read
Get more power and striking style with your home essentials by shopping these Samsung appliance deals.
Get more power and striking style with your home essentials by shopping these Samsung appliance deals.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Samsung is one of the biggest names in technology for its innovative personal devices like smartphones and laptops, but also for its powerful home appliances. Whether you need a laundry room upgrade or a powerful dishwasher, many happy customers rave about Samsung branded devices. If that piques your interest, we've found the best deals on the brand's appliances at major retailers like Best Buy and Lowe's.

Bring some extra cleaning power to your dishes with various Samsung dishwashers, some with StormWash technology built-in for the most effective washing possible. There are also various Samsung refrigerators that are both spacious and stylish (especially when it comes to the Bespoke models). Want to upgrade your microwave? There's a collection of Samsung microwaves that are compact enough for your countertop or designed specifically to fit over your range.

Star Wars Day 2022: Celebrate May the Fourth with these deals on Star Wars merchandise

Mother's Day 2022 deals: Shop the 75+ best last-minute deals on flowers, chocolate and fashion

Apple TV+: Find out how to get three months of this streaming service for free from Best Buy

Here are the best Samsung appliance deals available, from washers, ranges, refrigerators and more.

Best Samsung laundry appliance deals

There are plenty of powerful Samsung washers and dryers on sale at Lowe&#39;s and other major retailers.
There are plenty of powerful Samsung washers and dryers on sale at Lowe's and other major retailers.

Best Samsung dishwasher deals

Samsung&#39;s 42-decibel dishwasher comes with StormWash technology to ensure the toughest stains get washed away.
Samsung's 42-decibel dishwasher comes with StormWash technology to ensure the toughest stains get washed away.

Best Samsung range deals

This Samsung electric range is both an oven and air fryer in one appliance.
This Samsung electric range is both an oven and air fryer in one appliance.

Best Samsung refrigerator deals

Get two extra shelves on top of a spacious fridge with the Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator.
Get two extra shelves on top of a spacious fridge with the Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator.

Best Samsung microwave deals

This Samsung Smart SLIM microwave comes with its own ventilation system and voice control.
This Samsung Smart SLIM microwave comes with its own ventilation system and voice control.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung appliance deals: Save big on washers, dryers and microwaves

