Shop the best Samsung appliance deals for your home at Best Buy and Lowe's

Get more power and striking style with your home essentials by shopping these Samsung appliance deals.

Samsung is one of the biggest names in technology for its innovative personal devices like smartphones and laptops, but also for its powerful home appliances. Whether you need a laundry room upgrade or a powerful dishwasher, many happy customers rave about Samsung branded devices. If that piques your interest, we've found the best deals on the brand's appliances at major retailers like Best Buy and Lowe's.

Bring some extra cleaning power to your dishes with various Samsung dishwashers, some with StormWash technology built-in for the most effective washing possible. There are also various Samsung refrigerators that are both spacious and stylish (especially when it comes to the Bespoke models). Want to upgrade your microwave? There's a collection of Samsung microwaves that are compact enough for your countertop or designed specifically to fit over your range.

Here are the best Samsung appliance deals available, from washers, ranges, refrigerators and more.

Best Samsung laundry appliance deals

There are plenty of powerful Samsung washers and dryers on sale at Lowe's and other major retailers.

Best Samsung dishwasher deals

Samsung's 42-decibel dishwasher comes with StormWash technology to ensure the toughest stains get washed away.

Best Samsung range deals

This Samsung electric range is both an oven and air fryer in one appliance.

Best Samsung refrigerator deals

Get two extra shelves on top of a spacious fridge with the Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator.

Best Samsung microwave deals

This Samsung Smart SLIM microwave comes with its own ventilation system and voice control.

