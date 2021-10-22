Shop the best prices of the season on home essentials with Kohl’s pre-Black Friday deals

Get access to savings on home essentials, kitchen appliances and more with these Kohl's early Black Friday deals.

Kohl's is celebrating Black Friday early with its Lowest Prices of the Season sale on items in top categories. The sale, which runs through October 24, even includes items that are under $10 and $20. From Shark, Keurig and more, enjoy big savings on popular and fan-favorite brands. Plus, you'll also get $5 in Kohl's Cash for every $25 you spend during the sale.

With worry about supply chain issues, retailers like Kohl's, along with others like Walmart and Best Buy are making sure to get their big holiday and early Black Friday 2021 sales started quickly, so you get your gifts in time.

Ready to shop? Below we have highlighted the best deals you can find at Kohl's lowest prices of the season sale and answered some frequently asked questions about the deals event.

What are the best deals from the early Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale?

Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season deals are on now through to October 24. Whether you're looking for a new coffee machine, replacing an old vacuum or looking to grab a special someone a new bedding set, there's something for everyone. We have listed the best deals in the top categories:

Small kitchen appliances

This PowerXL air fryer comes in three different sizes depending on what your cooking needs are.

Cook and Bakeware

Get your food ready with some style by using this Food Network cookware set.

Vacuums

Keep your floors clean with this Shark robot vacuum.

Bedding

This memory foam pillow earned praise from customers for being both super supportive and comfortable.

Towels

These Vera Wang towels can bring some vibrant color to any bathroom.

When does the Kohl's early Black Friday 2021 end?

The early Black Friday 2021 deals are on now. The sale started on October 20 and ends on October 24, and the most wanted deals are expected to sell out.

Should I shop the Kohl's Black Friday 2021 sale?

Yes. These are the lowest prices Kohl's has offered on items this fall. With potential inventory and labor shortages, it's a good idea to get a kick-start on your holiday shopping early so you aren't scrambling at the last minute. Plus, with the additional $5 per $25 spent in Kohl's cash, you can return next week to grab a few more items, including ones still on sale, and save even more.

What does "lowest prices of the season" mean?

When Kohl's says items are on sale for the "lowest price of the season," it means the pricing is the same or lower than the item was selling for on its lowest full day price since the beginning of the season. Kohl’s defines the season as having begun on August 1, 2021.

How do you earn and redeem Kohl's cash?

Add your items to your cart and you'll receive the Kohl's Cash via e-mail. Follow the instructions in the e-mail to print the Kohl's Cash or add it to the Wallet section in the Kohl's app. Redeem it online using the number and PIN or apply it directly from the Wallet to a purchase. Kohl's Cash earned on these sale items can be used on future purchases from October 25 through Sunday, October 31. Once applied, the amount will be deducted from the total.

What's the shipping process?

Shipping is free with purchases of more than $75 or you can select store pick-up and grab your items for free at your closest store location. Standard shipping (3-6 days) for purchases under $75 is $8.95, two-day shipping is $19.95 and one-day is $29.95. You can also opt for faster shipping on purchases over $75 for a rate of $995 for two-day and $19.95 for one-day ($14.95 for gift cards.)

