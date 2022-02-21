Shop the best Presidents Day computer deals and save on laptops, keyboards and monitors

Adrien Ramirez
·4 min read
Shop the best Presidents' Day computer deals on high-tech laptops, keyboards and gaming monitors.
Shop the best Presidents' Day computer deals on high-tech laptops, keyboards and gaming monitors.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Presidents Day computer deals can help you save big on laptops, monitors, keyboards and more. Whether your home office needs a technology upgrade or your outdated computer gaming system could use a refresh, now is an ideal time to shop. Tons of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, HP, Samsung and Walmart all have Presidents Day computer deals going on right now.

If you're looking to amp up your computer gaming experience, consider this Onikuma gaming headset with noise cancelling microphone, breathable ear pads and bass surround sound from Walmart. These over-the-ear headphones usually ring up at $79.99 but you can score them for just $35.99 right now. With 426 five-star reviews from customers, it is safe to say this PC gaming accessory is gamer-approved.

Presidents' Day: Shop the best deals on appliances, mattresses and everything in between

Allbirds sale: Get 20% off these popular sneakers right now

If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop, consider the Lenovo Ideapad 3, currently on sale at Best Buy for $90 off, ringing up at $409.99. We ranked the Lenovo Ideapad 3 as one of the best budget laptops of 2022 and while the price tag is still steep, the device is dependable and powerful, making it a worthwhile investment. With a Windows 11 operating system, multi-touch screen and 8GB system memory, this laptop can handle photo and video editing, games and more.

Ready to upgrade to a new computer or grab accessories to use with the one you have? Here are the best Presidents’ Day computer deals you can find right now at the biggest retailers.

Update 11:15AM EST: We're updating this post live throughout the day to note any major changes to price, availability, free shipping, or picks as they come up. -Adrien Ramirez, Reviewed

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Samsung

Samsung computer deals
Samsung computer deals

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Best Buy

Best buy computer deals
Best buy computer deals

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at HP

HP Deals
HP Deals

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Amazon

Amazon deals
Amazon deals

The best Presidents' Day computer deals at Walmart

Walmart deals
Walmart deals

Are there Presidents Day computer sales?

Yes, there are plenty of Presidents Day computer sales today, February 21. HP hosts its Presidents' Day sale event where you can score up to 70% on select products and free shipping storewide. Additionally, with eligible accessories, HP is offering an extra 5% off when you buy them with a PC.

You'll save the most with Samsung when trading in an eligible old computer, which includes an up to $250 instant credit. Enter the details of the product you want to trade in, which could be a computer, laptop or smartphone, and the savings will be calculated according to value, condition and other factors. Once you complete the trade-in within 15 days of purchase and a technician inspects the device to confirm its value, you will enjoy those savings. Samsung also offers plenty of other programs to save even more, including special deals for students, first responders, government, employee and military.

Amazon released Presidents Day deals this weekend on thousands of items across categories, including computers. Some products could be out of stock and special deals are only offered for a limited time so, if you see a good one, snag it before it's gone!

Is Presidents Day a good time to buy a computer?

Yes, Presidents Day is a good time to buy a computer. Year after year, top retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, as well as brands like Samsung and HP, offer huge Presidents' Day savings on computers, laptops and accessories.

What is the best computer to buy?

The best computer to buy depends on your needs. We have consistently named HP among the top computers we have tried across every category, with brands like Apple, Acer and Lenovo also appearing at or near the top of the lists. We named an HP Envy computer, for example, among the best desktop computers you can buy as well as one of the best laptops. For laptops under $500, consider brands like Dell and Lenovo, both of which ranked in the top two in this category. For students, if you have the budget to spare, we'd recommend going with Apple, though you also can't go wrong with models from HP and Asus, which also ranked among our favorite laptops for students.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day computer deals: Shop laptops, keyboards, monitors and more

