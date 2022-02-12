Shop the best Presidents’ Day 2022 mattress sales from Casper, Nectar and Purple

Christine Persaud and Kasey Caminiti
·12 min read
Shop the best Presidents&#x002019; Day 2022 mattress deals from Casper, Nectar, Purple and more.
Shop the best Presidents’ Day 2022 mattress deals from Casper, Nectar, Purple and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Are you considering replacing an old mattress or perhaps elevating your current sleep situation to something a little more luxurious? You're in luck. There are plenty of Presidents' Day mattress sales going on right now from some of our favorite brands like Nectar, Purple, Casper and more.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Many Reviewed-approved brands already have dreamy Presidents' Day sales on mattresses that fit a range of styles and budgets. From soft mattresses you can truly sink into to ultra-firm, supportive beds, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as $800 on the regular price of a mattress.

Samsung just dropped a new line of smartphones: Here's how to pre-order the new Galaxy S22 phones and S8 tablets—and get $250 in Samsung Credit

Along with the price cuts, there are also extra perks you can score including white glove delivery from brands like Saatva. Saatva's white glove delivery service includes free delivery and old mattress removal by an expert team so all you have to do is make the bed and sleep tight. If you prefer a little less interaction, brands like Nectar and Leesa offer free, no-contact delivery as an option.

Presidents' Day deals: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in between ahead of the holiday

Ready to shop for a new mattress? Check out the best Presidents' Day mattress deals you can find right now.

The best Presidents’ Day mattress deals right now

Avocado Presidents' Day mattress sale

Avocado is built on sustainability.
Avocado is built on sustainability.

Avocado is currently offering 10% off or up to $800 off mattresses with coupon code SAVE10 through Monday, February 28. Our tester said the Avocado Green mattress, which normally costs from $1,099 to $2,099, was fairly well-rounded and consistently cool, even during the hot summer months. In fact, it ranks among the coolest mattresses we have tested to date. It was also comfortable thanks to the hundreds of coils between two layers of latex that provides a nice "springy, responsive surface" that beautifully responds to pressure and weight. You'll appreciate all the sustainability certifications as well. You can score the queen size version for $209.90 off right now, ringing up at $1,889.10. This Presidents’ Day mattress deal also applies to Avocado bed frames and adjustable bases—save up to $281 when you use coupon code SAVE10 at checkout.

Awara Presidents' Day mattress sale

Save $200 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.
Save $200 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.

In our testing, we loved that the Awara Organic luxury hybrid mattress is most like a traditional mattress, made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool. As part of the brand's current sale which runs through Monday, February 14 at 2:59 am EST, you can save $200 off any mattress and get a free cotton sheet set, pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,898 inthe queen size to $1,199, a savings of $699. With good support overall, especially for side and back sleeping, including edge support, this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. While it is heavy at about 129 pounds for the queen size, the coils add nice bounce, and it nicely absorbs body motion. Save on the Awara Platform bed to go with it, which is down from $450 for the queen size to just $300 for a savings of $150, or the Awara Adjustable bed frame, down from $999 for the queen size to $699 for a $300 savings.

Brooklyn Bedding Presidents' Day mattress sale

Brooklyn Bedding makes one of our favorite mattresses.
Brooklyn Bedding makes one of our favorite mattresses.

Brooklyn Bedding's Presidents' Day sale offers 25% off sitewide with coupon code PRES25 through Monday, February 21. Named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $449.25. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,124 but with coupon code PRES25 at checkout, you can snag it for just $843. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than others but if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Casper Presidents' Day mattress sale

Save on the popular Casper brand.
Save on the popular Casper brand.

Casper is currently offering up to 50% off sale bedding, 40% off select mattresses and up to 20% off best-selling mattress and bedding bundles. The Best-selling bundle includes one Casper Original mattress, one Foundation and one Waterproof mattress protector. All three items would normally run you $1,743 for the queen size, but right now, you can take home all of these sleep essentials for just $1,394.40, saving you $349. The Casper Original mattress was one of the most popular mattresses our readers bought in 2021 and the 2019 model, regularly $995 in the queen size, is now $696.50, a savings of $298.50. Even though our tester found the mattress warm at times (which could actually be a benefit for those who get cold at night), our editor-in-chief has had a Casper mattress for years and swears by it. We also tested the Casper Original pillow and it's on sale from $65 to just $39, saving you $26 per pillow, or $52 for a set of two at $78. We loved that it offers great support, particularly for side sleepers.

Cocoon by Sealy Presidents' Day mattress sale

The Cocoon is perfect for back sleepers.
The Cocoon is perfect for back sleepers.

There's an early Presidents' Day sale event that ends Monday, February 14 on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, representing a savings of $440. Add the pair of free pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

Leesa Presidents' Day mattress sale

This Leesa mattress is our favorite upgrade one.
This Leesa mattress is our favorite upgrade one.

Dubbed our favorite upgrade mattress, the Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs, is included in Leesa's limited time winter sale, with up to $500 off mattresses. The Leesa Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,899 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,699 right now, saving you $200. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering a free organic sheet set (valued at $179) with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress until Tuesday, March 8.

Nectar Presidents' Day mattress sale

Save on mattresses like this one from Nectar
Save on mattresses like this one from Nectar

Calling it their "biggest offer ever," Nectar's Big Bundle Sale this month includes $100 off along with $399 worth of accessories with purchase: a mattress protector ($99 value), sheet set ($150 value) and premium pillows ($150 value). The sale runs through Sunday, February 13 at 11:59 pm EST, so the clock is ticking on these deals. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype, and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we notice that it is softer than others. But if you prefer a softer mattress, it might be the right option for you. If you're game for this, the Nectar Memory foam mattress in the queen size is down from $1,298 to $799, a savings of $499. But with all those added extras, you're saving even more, and will have everything you need for a good night's rest right out of the box.

Purple Mattress Presidents' Day mattress sale

The Purple Mattress sleeps cool, likely due to the company&#39;s unique polymer that allows for more airflow throughout the bed.
The Purple Mattress sleeps cool, likely due to the company's unique polymer that allows for more airflow throughout the bed.

Purple Mattress is currently offering up to $700 off the purchase of a mattress and sleep system. Typically listed at $1,399, you can score a queen size Purple Mattress for $1,274. Add the Premium Sleep Bundle for $386, $200 off, and get two Purple Harmony Pillows, Complete Comfort Sheets and a Mattress Protector. To complete your bedroom, add the Ascent Adjustable Base for $200 off at just $1,299. When we tested the Purple Mattress, we loved its firm and supportive material, how well it isolated motion and how cool it stayed even in hot summer months. While the unboxing experience was a little challenging and the usual price tag is a bit expensive, overall, our tester decided the Purple Mattress was a good bed if you’re looking for a firm mattress.

Saatva Presidents' Day mattress sale

Save $250&#xa0;on select king and queen Saatva mattresses right now.
Save $250 on select king and queen Saatva mattresses right now.

Save up to $450 on select Saatva mattresses during its Presidents' Day sale ending Monday, February 14. The Classic Mattress is one of the most popular mattresses our readers purchased in 2021, thanks to the convenience afforded by the company's white glove delivery service. That mattress in the queen size is usually $1,695 but right now, you can save $200 and get it for $1,495 at checkout. Saatva mattresses are super comfortable, though we didn't find them to be the best luxury mattress for absorbing movement. Add a pair of down alternative pillows and you'll save $40, down from $230 to $190. If you prefer memory foam over the hybrid innerspring for added cooling, you can also save $200 on the queen size Saatva modern foam mattress, down from $1,495 to $1,295.

Where can you shop the best Presidents' Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are available from many of the top brands, including Saatva, Leesa, Casper, Awara, Avocado, Nectar, Cocoon by Sealy and Brooklyn Bedding—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to $800 off select mattresses and some companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets and other bedding items for free. With some brands, you can also save on bed frames, mattress protectors, sheets and pillows to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

How long are the Presidents' Day mattress deals running?

Each company has a different time frame for their deals. Some are running through the entire remainder of the winter season, but many of them finish before the end of February. Some end as early as today, which is even more reason to browse and find the right mattress for you before the deals are gone.

What is white glove delivery service?

White glove delivery service refers to extra care being taken in the delivery process. Typically offered for products that require special attention because they are fragile or, in the case of mattresses, large and sometimes heavy, white glove delivery service ensures that you will be met with trained individuals to help streamline the process. This typically includes bringing the mattress to the desired room, unboxing it for you and setting it up so you don’t have to lift a finger. It may be an overlooked feature, but white glove delivery service can make all the difference when the product can weigh more than 100 pounds. Some mattress companies, like Saatva, offer free white glove delivery on all purchases, whereas others, like Leesa, offer the service at an additional cost.

In some cases, part of white glove delivery might include the free removal and safe disposal of your old mattress and bed frame as well, which can actually save you money, effort and time. With Saatva, you simply need to select this option at checkout so the delivery team is prepared to take your old items away. Just check each company’s terms, as some only dispose of the mattress and a box frame.

What other Presidents' Day mattress deals are being offered?

With some brands, first-time shoppers can enjoy anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts, noted via a pop-up message when you visit the website. Along with white glove delivery by some brands, most also offer free shipping and many have free returns or trial periods if you find the mattress isn’t the best fit for you. You can schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window in some cases, typically about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. You can try a Casper mattress for 100 nights, while Saatva offers a 180-night risk-free trial before you must decide if you want to keep it. Awara, Avocado and Nectar up the ante with trials running for a full year.

What are mattress payment terms?

Many brands offer payment terms if you don't want to pay all in one shot or put it all on credit, with things like 30-day no interest financing programs.

Most brands, including Casper, Brooklyn Bedding, and Cocoon by Sealy, offer generous 10-year limited warranties on mattresses while Awara and Nectar offer a unique "forever warranty." With some of the mattress deals from Casper, however, they are final sale without a trial period or returns and exchanges, and with shorter warranty periods, so read up on our reviews to be sure it will meet your needs before committing.

What other mattress perks are there?

There are many other perks associated with different mattress brands. For instance, Awara plants 10 trees for a farmer in need with every purchase of a mattress, which is something you can feel good about.

Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, which means not only are all the materials used certified organic, the company meets environmental, social and community guidelines when it comes to business practices, which is something you might appreciate.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents' Day mattress sales: Shop Casper, Nectar, Purple and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season, rewriting Cincinnati rookie records, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and now scratching off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. “I put it on my wall ... got that accomplishment, and that's more than I can ask for,” Chase said Friday, perched with his right leg over a bleacher in the stands at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. “I'm blessed to be in this situation." Next up, Chase can do something he cou

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Auston Matthews - Jack Campbell connection was NHL All-Star highlight

    Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Olympics Live: Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic combined

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany's Vinzenz Geiger has won a men's Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day. Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-sec

  • Casey Dawson hits Olympic ice after round-the-world dash

    BEIJING (AP) — Casey Dawson's around-the-world dash to the Beijing Olympics got him to the starting line in time for the 1,500 meters. Delayed for days in the United States by COVID-19, the speedskater's journey of 20-plus hours began in his hometown of Park City, Utah. He flew across the U.S. and caught a flight to Paris. From there, it was on to Beijing. Dawson touched down in the Chinese capital shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. He cleared customs and COVID-19 testing at the airport and went str