Shop the best July 4th mattress deals from Purple, Nectar, Casper and more today

Save big on Reviewed-approved mattresses with these dreamy 4th of July deals.
Save big on Reviewed-approved mattresses with these dreamy 4th of July deals.

It's officially the 4th of July and that means your long weekend may have been packed with celebratory cookouts, get-togethers and poolside hangs. There's nothing better than collapsing into bed at the end of a long holiday weekend, which is why the best 4th of July mattress deals arrived just in time.

We've got you covered with today's best mattress deals. Retailers like Tuft & Needle, Casper, Tempur-Pedic and Purple are all discounting their mattresses in celebration of the holiday. Here’s everything you need to know about the best 4th of July mattress sales you don't want to sleep on.

While there are lots of great mattress deals to be had right now, some are discounted so deeply that we wanted to highlight them first. Here are the top deals you can get right now.

The best 4th of July mattress deals

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now, including a weighted blanket from Casper and a Beautyrest mattress from Mattress Firm.

  1. Casper Weighted Blanket from $99 (Save $70)

  2. Beautyrest Silver BRS900 from $699 (Save $700)

  3. Purple Mattress plus $100 in gifts from $699 (Save $200)

  4. Serta Arctic Mattress and Motion Perfect Base from $4,748 (Save $800)

  5. Casper 2019 Snug Mattress for $195 (Save 40%)

The best 4th of July Casper mattress deals

Casper is known for making great mattresses, and we agree. Our editor-in-chief, David Kender, was pulled into the cult-like Casper following after a few years of owning one himself.

The best 4th of July Purple mattress deals

The Purple mattress scored high marks in our testing. Despite the high price tag, we had to admit that they're worth the cost. Luckily, Purple has some considerable discounts happening for the 4th, so now is the time to snag one.

The best 4th of July mattress deals

Now's the time to upgrade your sleep, because some of the best mattresses we've ever tested are deeply discounted for the holiday. Here's where to find the best mattress deals right now.

  • Amerisleep: Looking to catch up on some shut eye? Save $450 on mattresses from Amerisleep with coupon code AS450 and enjoy 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

  • Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save $100 on select mattresses when you enter coupon code USA at checkout. Meanwhile, use discount code JULY to enjoy as much as $250 off luxury sleepers.

  • Awara: Awara mattresses are some of our favorites and they're selling for $300 off right now. Place your order today to snag a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillow pair with your qualifying mattress purchase.

  • Casper: Dreaming of better sleep? Shop the 4th of July sale to save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else.

  • Cocoon by Sealy: Give your bedroom a refresh by shopping markdowns of up to 35% on Chill mattresses right now.

  • DreamCloud: Shop DreamCloud's 4th of July sale to save $200 on a Reviewed-approved mattresses and snag up to $499 worth of sleep accessories for free.

  • Leesa: Summer can be hectic. If you're looking for a way to catch up on your sleep in between fun in the sun, consider a new mattress from Leesa—the brand that makes our favorite upgrade pick. Shop now to save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows, too.

  • Nectar: Nectar makes tons of top-tier sleepers and right now you can take one home for $100 off. Enjoy big savings on mattresses and get tons of free sleep accessories right now during the 4th of July Super sale.

  • Nest Bedding: Shop 4th of July mattresses deals at Nest Bedding and save 20% and score a luxury bundle as well.

  • Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now you can pick one up for as much as $500 off.

  • Saatva: Bring resort-style luxury into your own home with a Saatva mattress. Shop best-selling sleepers for up to $450 off right now.

  • Serta: Upgrade your master suite or guest room with a Serta sleeper. Shop select mattresses and adjustable base sets and save up to $800 through Monday, July 11.

  • Tuft & Needle: Celebrate the 4th of July by picking up our favorite affordable mattress right now at Tuft & Needle. Pick up a new sleeper for 15% off now through Monday, July 11.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is the 4th of July this year?

The 4th of July is here! Independence Day 2022 is today, July 4. It’s a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

When did the 4th of July sales start?

Retailers are celebrating with tons of 4th of July deals on mattresses from Casper, Purple, Nest, Serta and many more. Some of these mattresses are already selling out, so don't wait to grab yours.

How do I find the best mattress for me?

With so many mattress sales, how do you know which one is best for you? You've come to the right place. We have experts dedicated to testing mattresses in our lab, and these are our favorites.

