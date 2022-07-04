Shop the best July 4th mattress deals from Purple, Nectar, Casper and more today

Save big on Reviewed-approved mattresses with these dreamy 4th of July deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's officially the 4th of July and that means your long weekend may have been packed with celebratory cookouts, get-togethers and poolside hangs. There's nothing better than collapsing into bed at the end of a long holiday weekend, which is why the best 4th of July mattress deals arrived just in time.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

We've got you covered with today's best mattress deals. Retailers like Tuft & Needle, Casper, Tempur-Pedic and Purple are all discounting their mattresses in celebration of the holiday. Here’s everything you need to know about the best 4th of July mattress sales you don't want to sleep on.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

►4th of July: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

While there are lots of great mattress deals to be had right now, some are discounted so deeply that we wanted to highlight them first. Here are the top deals you can get right now.

The best 4th of July mattress deals

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now, including a weighted blanket from Casper and a Beautyrest mattress from Mattress Firm.

The best 4th of July mattress deals include discounts from Casper, Serta, Purple and more.

The best 4th of July Casper mattress deals

Casper is known for making great mattresses, and we agree. Our editor-in-chief, David Kender, was pulled into the cult-like Casper following after a few years of owning one himself.

Story continues

Shop the best 4th of July mattress deals from Casper.

The best 4th of July Purple mattress deals

The Purple mattress scored high marks in our testing. Despite the high price tag, we had to admit that they're worth the cost. Luckily, Purple has some considerable discounts happening for the 4th, so now is the time to snag one.

You can save big today with some stellar 4th of July deals on Purple mattresses and bedding.

The best 4th of July mattress deals

Now's the time to upgrade your sleep, because some of the best mattresses we've ever tested are deeply discounted for the holiday. Here's where to find the best mattress deals right now.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is the 4th of July this year?

The 4th of July is here! Independence Day 2022 is today, July 4. It’s a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

When did the 4th of July sales start?

Retailers are celebrating with tons of 4th of July deals on mattresses from Casper, Purple, Nest, Serta and many more. Some of these mattresses are already selling out, so don't wait to grab yours.

How do I find the best mattress for me?

With so many mattress sales, how do you know which one is best for you? You've come to the right place. We have experts dedicated to testing mattresses in our lab, and these are our favorites.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: July 4th mattress sales 2022: Shop Purple, Nectar, Casper and more