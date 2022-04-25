Shop the best early Way Day 2022 deals on mattresses, beds, bedding and pillows at Wayfair

Shop the best bed and bedding deals right now ahead of Wayfair&#39;s Way Day 2022 sale.
If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, it's probably time to think about updating your sleep set up. Luckily, you can already shop dreamy bed and bedding deals at Wayfair. The customer-favorite retailer is offering monumental markdowns ahead of the sitewide Way Day 2022 sale.

In the days leading up to Way Day 2022, which will officially run from Wednesday, April 27 until Thursday, April 28, you can shop deep discounts on sheets, mattresses, pillows, comforters, mattress toppers and so much more. With markdowns of up to 80%—and even more on the way—these discounts are sure to have you dozing off in no time.

Ready for some shut-eye? Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on Wayfair's early Way Day 2022 bed and bedding deals to make your next snooze a success.

Wayfair mattress and bed deals

Need a new bed? Check out these early Way Day 2022 mattress markdowns today at Wayfair.
Wayfair bedding deals

Shop these early Way Day 2022 sales at Wayfair for incredible deals on sheets, comforters and more.
Wayfair pillow deals

Wayfair&#39;s Way Day 2022 sale is expected to have stellar sales on pillows&#x002014;shop these early price cuts now!
What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Way Day 2022 will officially kick off on Wednesday, April 27 and continue through the end of the day on Thursday, April 28. During the shopping event, and in the day leading up to it, we'll be tracking all the best deals on beds and bedding (and everything else too!), so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Way Day sales will end on the evening on Thursday, April 28—just 48 hours after they kick off. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, the massive markdowns easily make up for the duration. To make sure you get the very most out of Way Day 2022, we'll be hunting for all the best Wayfair deals, and fast.

What are the best Wayfair bed and bedding sales at shop during Way Day 2022?

Shopping bed and bedding deals at Wayfair can help save you hundreds—but deciding exactly what to buy can be tricky, that's where we come in. If you're hunting for bedding sets, you can snag silky sheets and comforter bundles for less than $100 right now—one of the best Wayfair deals we've seen this week. Meanwhile, if you want to give your sleep set up a serious upgrade, consider shopping deep discounts on luxury sleepers and accessories from Casper and Tempur-Pedic.

Should I shop bed and bedding deals during Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you want to update your master suite or guest room, or give your linen closet a major spring refresh, these Way Day 2022 bed and bedding sales are just about as good as they get. From mattresses and sheet sets to cozy comforters and pillows, Way Day 2022 is the best place to save upwards of 80% on sleep essentials right now.

Shop bed and bedding deals at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale.

