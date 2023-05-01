Shop the best daily deals at Best Buy for savings on Insignia, Cuisinart and Samsung

Shop steep savings on tech and home essentials right now at Best Buy.

If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Featured Best Buy deal

Insignia 8-Quart Digital Multi Cooker

This must-have appliance will make meal prep easier than ever and it's $30 off today at Best Buy.

Want to have dinner on the table fast? Then don't miss out on Best Buy's limited-time deal on the Insignia 8-quart digital multi cooker. Usually ringing up for $119.99, you can take home the do-it-all kitchen appliance for just $89.99 today, saving you $30. Family dinners are made easy with this powerful pressure cooker. You'll be able to slow cook your favorite foods and make everything from rice and beans to chicken and cake with just the touch of a button.

$89.99 at Best Buy (Save $30)

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today

Best Buy headphone deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Sony and more.

Best Buy tablet deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.

Best Buy laptop deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.

Best Buy kitchen deals

Blend up amazing Best Buy savings with this Ninja deal.

Best Buy video game deals

Experience heated NFL action with "Madden NFL 23" for PlayStation 5.

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Grab these helpful hearing aids while they're discounted at Best Buy.

Best Buy tech deals

Get advanced smartphone technology with the Google Pixel 7 on sale now.

Best Buy home deals

Keep an eye on the doings at your front door with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale today.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

