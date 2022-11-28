Shop the best Cyber Monday deals under $100—save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

Cyber Monday deals are here; shop shoes, kitchenware and more for $100 or less.

Black Friday has come and gone, but you can still score low prices with today's Cyber Monday deals. (Some of which might run all Cyber Week long.) Whether you're ready to splurge on yourself or get a big head start on some holiday shopping, these Cyber Monday deals under $100 are not to be missed.

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals under $100

Best Cyber Monday deals under $25

You can get games and tech for under $25 for Cyber Monday.

Entertainment comes with a low price tag this Cyber Monday. You can stream series like Abbott Elementary, The Handmaid's Tale and much, much more for $1.99 with a Hulu subscription, or you can snag an Amazon Fire TV Stick for nearly 50% off at $24.99.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Get everday essentials like water bottles and socks for under $50 for Cyber Monday.

Are you ready to beat the frizz and save big with some at-home blowouts? The beloved Revlon One-Step Volumizer is on sale for $25.24—that's a $14.63 discount! Are you ready to research your DNA? AncestryDNA kits are selling for more than half of at $49, or a $50 discount.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $75

Indoor and outdoor gifts are on sale for Cyber Monday. You can entertain your kids indoors with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is $45 off the retail price of $89.99, and entertain adults outdoors with a marked down Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $100

Deals on activewear are active ahead of Cyber Monday. You can get the popular, comfy Allbirds Tree Runners for $84 today, saving $21 on a fantastic, sustainably crafted pair of shoes.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

