Shop the best Christmas gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Walmart and more

Christina Montoya Fiedler, Amina Khan, Michael Garrett Steele
If you waited until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, don't worry, there’s a quick and easy solution to this age-old holiday dilemma—gift cards. Gift cards are the unsung heroes of the holiday that keep you from wandering store aisles and websites trying to find the perfect gift.

Gift cards remove so much of the unnecessary stress from holiday shopping. Not only are gift cards available at a wide variety of retailers, they’re also sure to arrive on time and always be in stock. Plenty of gift cards now arrive instantly via e-mail, making them a perfect last-minute gift idea.

Plus, they’re great for those hard-to-shop-for people. Recipients can pick what they want, when they want, ensuring no need for exchanges or returns. Now that’s a present everyone wants. To help you shop the best ones for everyone on your list, we've rounded up 20 of the best gift cards of 2022 below.

1. Freshly

These meals come pre-made and ready to pop in the microwave – no cooking required. Freshly offers e-gift and physical cards in any amount from $25 to $500.

Gift cards at Freshly

2. Winc

Wine lovers will cheer for Winc’s wide variety of wines and tailored subscriptions. Winc offers e-gift cards in amounts from $50 to $700. You can also gift one-, two- or three-month subscriptions to Winc's wine club.

From $50 at Winc

3. The Body Shop

Check out perfumes, lotions and soaps in favorite and new scents. The Body Shop offers e-gift and physical cards in any amount from $5 to $200 that can be used online and in-store.

From $5 at The Body Shop

4. Seamless

There’s nothing like ordering in after a long day. Seamless offers e-gift and physical gift cards in any amount up to a whopping $2,000 or more. All gift cards are redeemable online or on the Seamless mobile app. Plus, the gift card will never expire.

From $5 at Seamless

5. Amora Coffee

Do you have a coffee lover on your shopping list? Look no further. Amora Coffee offers e-gift cards in any amount between $10 and $100 and up that can be used online.

From $10 at Amora Coffee

6. Boohoo

Boohoo has everything a burgeoning fashionista wants – hunky hoop earrings, classic button-ups, trendy sneakers and more. Boohoo offers e-gift cards in amounts from $5 to $500.

From $5 at Boohoo

7. Bandier

Give the gift of the outdoors this season with a gift card that will help get all the gear they need to brave the elements. Bandier offers e-gift and physical cards in any amount from $25 to $1000 that can be used online or in-store.

From $25 at Bandier

8. Blue Apron

Have a friend who never knows what to cook for dinner? How about a family member that enjoys cooking? Give them a gift card that will have them eating well in the new year. Blue Apron offers e-gift cards in any amount from $70 (enough to feed two people three times a week) to $280 for either meals or wine.

From $70 at Blue Apron

9. e.l.f. cosmetics

If you’ve got a beauty enthusiast in your life, e.l.f. cosmetics offers e-gift cards in any amount from $10 to $500. Digital gift cards can be sent immediately or scheduled to be delivered later. You can even add a personalized video or photo that will greet them once they open the card online.

From $10 at e.l.f. cosmetics

10. Uncommon Goods

While many shop Uncommon Goods for, well, uncommon gifts, the store also boasts a large selection of home goods and beauty products. Uncommon Goods offers personalized e-gift and physical cards in any amount from $5 to $1,000. Your recipient can redeem the card for a product or an Uncommon Goods experience.

From $5 at Uncommon Goods

11. Harry & David

If your giftee has a sweet tooth, this gift card is sure to be a sweet surprise. Harry & David offers physical and e-gift cards in any amount from $15 to $250 that can be used in-store or online. Physical gift cards have to be ordered via phone and cannot be purchased online. Their baked goods can be sent anywhere in the continental United States as well as internationally to the following destinations: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, England, Wales, Great Britain, Scotland and APO/FPO addresses.

From $15 at Harry & David

12. Hunt A Killer

Give the gift of murder! Hunt a Killer gift cards are ideal for a friend or family member that has a knack for playing detective. This 6-month gift card will keep them busy and allow them a new story to crack every month.

$165 at Hunt A Killer

13. Fandango

Treat the moviegoers in your life to a gift card from Fandango. You can choose from a variety of designed gift cards like Christmas-themed or birthday-themed. Gift cards range from $15 to $100 that can be mailed or emailed.

From $15 at Fandango

14. Our Place

If you know someone looking for new cookware, get them a gift card from Our Place. They can get a new knife or a stunning new pot. Gift cards range from $50 to $250.

From $50 at Our Place

15. Mejuri

Give the jewelry lovers in your life a gift card to Mejuri, where they can choose from an assortment of earrings, necklaces and more to add to their wardrobe. Prices range from $25 to $500, and you can gift a physical or digital card.

From $25 at Mejuri 

16. The Sill

Home décor and plant lovers will appreciate a gift card from The Sill. They can choose which colorful flowers or healthy plants will suit their home the best. The cards range from $25 to $500.

From $25 at The Sill

17. Brooklinen

Treat them to a gift card from Brooklinen, where they can find a variety of bed, bath and home décor needs. These e-gift cards range from $50 to $500.

From $50 at Brooklinen

18. Lively

Lively has a variety of clothes, bras and accessories for comfortable lounge, swim or maternity needs. A Lively gift card is an excellent option for any family or friend looking to add some comfort to their wardrobe. Prices for the e-gift card ranges from $30 to $150.

From $30 at Lively

19. Girlfriend Collective

Activewear lovers in your life will find a new favorite with a gift card to Girlfriend Collective. Their clothes are ethically made from recycled materials. These e-gift cards range from $25 to $200.

From $25 at Girlfriend Collective 

20. Minted

A Minted gift card is a treasure for anyone who loves stationery and art. They can discover uniquely-designed canvas art to pastel nursery décor and everything in between. Prices range from $25 to $1000.

From $25 at Minted

21. Outdoor Voices

Your favorite person can shop for active and outdoor wear with a gift card from Outdoor Voices. Sort  leggings, cold weather, dresses and more. This gift card runs from $25 to $300.

From $25 at Outdoor Voices

22. Starbucks

Starbucks is a great option,and a Starbucks gift card means your giftee (or giftees) can use their card in just about any town they live in. Even people who don't need a peppermint mocha fix can buy pastries, mugs or beans to grind up at home.

From $1 at Amazon

23. Best Buy

A Best Buy gift card can be a great gift for anyone who's into tech or video games. It can also help take a chunk out of a larger home purchase, from appliances to TVs.

From $1 at Amazon

24. Steam

If you play video games, you already know Steam. if you don't: It's the biggest retailer for computer games online. Between its decades-long catalog of games and famous sales, a Steam gift card goes a long way for a computer gamer

From $20 at Amazon

25. Visa

The downside of Visa gift cards is that they may not feel as personal as a more tailored gift—the upside is that they can be spent just about anywhere, in person or online. Amazon offers them in $25, $50 or $100 increments, with a purchase fee of around $5.

$28.95 at Amazon

$54.95 at Amazon

$105.95 at Amazon

26. Roblox

Roblox is a giant online sandbox where people can play games, chat and even create their own games. About 200 million people play Roblox every month, and 80% of them are 16 or under. The game is free to play, but there are opportunities to spend money, and that's where "Robux" come in.

From $10 at Amazon

27. PlayStation Store

With so much of video gaming moving online, it's easier than ever to buy and play games right from your TV. PlayStation's store is full of games, apps and features to download and explore.

From $10 at Amazon

28. XBox

Microsoft's game console has its own library, just like PlayStation's. An XBox gift card can be used on games, movies and TV and more. It'll even work on games for Windows computers.

From $10 at Amazon

29. Nintendo eShop

Nintendo, like PlayStation and XBox, has its own online store for games. From classic characters like Mario to small, independent developers that Nintendo promotes, there's plenty to see and do with a Nintendo gift card.

From $5 at Amazon

30. Lowe's

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that one of Amazon's best-selling gift cards is actually for Lowe's. Home ownership is an expensive proposition, but the right tools and a little elbow grease can save some money and earn a deep satisfaction.

From $25 at Amazon

31. Google Play

For Android users, Google Play serves as the equivalent of the Apple Store, serving up games, productivity apps, movies, ebooks, and more.

From $25 on Amazon

32. Amazon

Is there anything you can’t find on Amazon? Jewelry, clothing, toys, pet supplies and more ensure that your giftees receive exactly what they want this season. Amazon offers e-gift and physical cards in any amount from $1 to $2,000.

From $1 at Amazon

33. Walmart

A gift card will go a long way at Walmart, where good deals are always in season. Walmart offers e-gift and physical gift cards in any amount from $5 to $500. All gift cards can be redeemed online and in stores at both Walmart and Sam's Club.

From $5 at Walmart

34. Apple

The classic iTunes gift card has evolved. Apple's e-gift cards and physical gift cards range from $25 to $2,000. They work with the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, iTunes, Apple Arcade, the Apple Store app, Apple's online store and the Apple Store.

From $25 at Apple

35. Target

There’s nothing as therapeutic as shopping aisle after aisle (in person or online) at Target. The big box retailer offers e-gift and physical gift cards in any amount from $5 to $500. You can email or text e-gift cards immediately or at a future date.

From $5 at Target

