Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pets are part of the family. However, they can become a very expensive member. Their necessities add up fast! But don’t worry — there are plenty of great pet deals happening his Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You can save on food, treats, toys, beds, apparel and more for your pet this week — up to 50% off. Whether you’re the type who feeds their dog natural freeze-dried raw food, dresses them in pajamas to match yours or takes them for long jogs in the park, there’s something on sale for you and your little friend.

In addition to stocking up on food and other essentials, it’s a great time to shop for holiday gifts for your pet. Or if you’re traveling this season, stores like Wild One and Roverlund have great airline-approved carriers that are as stylish as your favorite handbag.

Check out these great pet deals this Black Friday and spoil your pet for less.

Black Friday Pet Deals:

The post Shop all the best Black Friday pet deals, and get up to 50% off food, toys, treats and more appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Proud dog mom shares her pup's stellar report cards from doggie daycare

Story continues

This cordless Dyson vacuum is extremely powerful — and it's $100 off during Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale

This woman-owned jewelry brand makes the cutest custom necklaces — and they make great gifts for moms

Vitamix is having a huge sale, and you can save up to $125