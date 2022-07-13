Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals now, before they're gone!

Hannah Southwick and Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·5 min read
Score the best fashion deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022
Score the best fashion deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ready to save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday and runs through today, July 13. If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion and luggage deals, we found tons of Amazon Prime Day clothing, shoe, accessory, shapewear and luggage deals from fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Crocs, Samsonite, Levi's and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or finally snag that designer brand for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best clothing and luggage sales happening during Prime Day 2022.

Update 6:05 PM EST: The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today and we are tracking all of the best fashion and luggage deals here. We're updating this post live throughout the day and will keep you posted on any major product, price and availability changes as they come! -Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including colorful Crocs, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.

  1. Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging from $60 (Save $58)

  2. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $42.40 (Save $122.60)

  3. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $19.99 (Save up to $26.01)

  4. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Tie Dye Clogs (Save 40%)

  5. Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $78.38 (Save $99.62)

  6. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)

  7. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses for $114.10 (Save $48.90)

  8. Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $319.99 (Save $459.98)

  9. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Long Sleeve Stretch Oxford Button Down Shirt in Custom Fit for $46.22 (Save $23.28)

  10. Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $52.63 (Save $67.37)

Women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Women's clothing discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Women's clothing discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2022

From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and intimates, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Women's swimwear Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Swimsuits, bathing suits and bikinis
Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Swimsuits, bathing suits and bikinis

Splash your way into stylish savings with some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Men's clothing discounts and deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Men's clothing discounts and deals

Whether you’re hitting the beach, gym or office, refresh your closet for summer and beyond with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and everyday essentials.

Shoe Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Shoes
Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Shoes

Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022 including cult-favorite styles from Adidas, Crocs and New Balance.

Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Luggage deals and discounts
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Luggage deals and discounts

Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials during Amazon Prime Day, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.

Accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Accessories, handbags and sunglasses
Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals and discounts: Accessories, handbags and sunglasses

Score stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, save $120 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion and luggage—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 and goes through today, July 13. We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours, so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Crocs, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 75+ Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion, clothing and luggage deals to shop

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 Is at a Record Low Price For Amazon Prime Day 2022

    Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably Apple’s or the world's best smartwatch yet, and it’s not at its lowest price on Amazon for Prime Day 2022.

  • Film Review: Best-Selling Book Adaptation ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

    Where the Crawdads Sing came out of nowhere four years ago to become one of the best-selling literary sensations of all time. Written by the hitherto little-known Delia Owens, who was 69 when the book was published in 2018, the novel about a little Southern swamp rat who had to contend with a fractured family, […]

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Hurricanes get Brent Burns from Sharks for blue-line boost

    The Carolina Hurricanes acquired veteran defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose on Wednesday, adding a former Norris Trophy winner to a team eager to make a deeper postseason push after two straight second-round exits. The team also got forward Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick for next year. “Since it's been announced, eight or nine of our current players have already texted me saying, ‘Wow,

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.