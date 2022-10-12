These are the best Amazon Prime home deals: Save on mattresses, vacuums, smart devices

Leigh Harrington, Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp, Mark Brezinski and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·5 min read
Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: The best deals you can get before Black Friday
Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: The best deals you can get before Black Friday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The wait is over: Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are even better than we expected. If you're ready to update your home's interior before Black Friday 2022, we rounded up all the best home and furniture deals available now at the Prime Early Access sale.

Shop Amazon Prime home and furniture deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter, and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can shop during Amazon's second Prime Day of the year. Keep scrolling to save hundreds on some of our favorite brands right now.

Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

Update 8:58 PM EST: Prime Day is officially here! We'll be keeping this shopping guide updated throughout the sales event, adding new deals as they launch and removing old ones as they sell out. - Samantha Mangino, Reviewed 

The Best Prime Day Home Deals

Here are our favorite early Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including markdowns on a Casper mattress, Shark robot vacuum, and an iRobot Roomba.

  1. Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,353.19 (Save $541.81)

  2. Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum for $389.99 (Save $210)

  3. iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle for $999 (Save $250)

  4. Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen for $1,100 (Save $195)

  5. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $419 (Save $160)

  6. Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $204.98 (Save $130)

  7. Walker Edison 3 Drawer Modern Wood and Metal Computer Desk for $298.47 (Save $126.53)

  8. Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier for $154.99 (Save $115)

  9. Winix 550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)

  10. Furbo 360 Pet Camera for $147 (Save $63)

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Give your interiors a refresh with these Prime Early Access deals on furniture. Enjoy discounts on desk chairs, organizers and more.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Get your home cozy with these great deals on furniture.
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Get your home cozy with these great deals on furniture.

Best Amazon Home Deals

Save big on a new GE nugget ice maker or a stunning new area rug thanks to these Amazon Prime Early Access home deals.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Brighten up your space with these home décor deals.
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Brighten up your space with these home décor deals.

Best Amazon Robot Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

The Prime Day Early Access sale has major deals on vacuums so you can go into the holiday season with a clean house.

Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: The best deals on vacuums ahead of Black Friday.
Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: The best deals on vacuums ahead of Black Friday.

Best Amazon Mattress and Sleep Deals

Make getting into bed the best part of your day with these sleep deals during the Prime Early Access sale.

Prime Day Early Access 2022: The best sleep deals you can buy before Black Friday
Prime Day Early Access 2022: The best sleep deals you can buy before Black Friday

Best Amazon Smart Home & Home Security Camera Deals

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

Prime Day Early Access 2022: The best smart home deals before Black Friday
Prime Day Early Access 2022: The best smart home deals before Black Friday

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Amazon's two-day sales event started today, October 11 and runs through tomorrow, October 12.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to access the early Black Friday deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What home and furniture deals should I shop during October Prime Day?

Right now you can snag incredible early Black Friday home deals on furniture, appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon. Score deals on the top-rated Bissell SpotClean ProHeat carpet cleaner as well as the iRobot Room i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices, the deals run the gamut.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access?

Yes. Amazon's new savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including shopping the two-day sales event, plus perks like a 20% discount for all Prime members on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.

Shop early Amazon Prime home and furniture deals

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day home deals before Black Friday: Mattresses, vacuums, more

Latest Stories

  • Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock!

    From sleek modern homes to more traditional styles, there's a tiny house in the mix for everyone.

  • Loni Love speaks on body positivity following weight loss: 'It's about being able to live no matter what size you are'

    Loni Love says she still 'has a ways to go' following 40-pound weight loss: 'I want to be a role model'

  • How Wardrobe Envy Affects Your Friendships

    And how to keep the clothing comparisons from becoming toxic, according to a psychologist.

  • Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Apple Products Like We've Never Seen Before for Prime Day

    Amazon's Black Friday Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12 has major Prime Day deals on Apple products. Save 20% off MacBooks, 30% off Watches and 40% off AirPods.

  • HSBC extends Chinese private banking network to lure new digital millionaires

    HSBC Global Private Banking has launched its business in the large Chinese cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou, it said on Tuesday, to try to capture a bigger share of the local market as uncertainties cloud potential for China's wealth growth. The bank also said it plans to explore opportunities in China's southwest region. Its existing branches are located in eastern areas where more high net worth (HNW)individuals live.

  • October Prime Day is live—shop 130+ early Black Friday deals now

    Amazon's October Prime Day sale is officially here. Start your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.

  • The Organized Kitchen of Your TikTok-Fueled Dreams is Just an Amazon Prime Day Away

    Amazon has hundreds of deals on kitchen, pantry, and fridge organization products for its Prime Early Access Sale. Shop the best ones here.

  • See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'

    The couple will share their renovated home in the new issue of Southern Living and on Home Town in early December

  • Save up to 53% on professional-grade knives during the Prime Early Access Sale

    Shopping for an at-home chef? Save up to 53 per cent on professional-quality knives during Amazon Canada's Prime Early Access Sale.

  • These are the best Amazon Prime kitchen deals: Save big on Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig

    Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.

  • This brush is my secret to good hair — and it's on sale during Amazon's fall Prime Day

    This Revlon hot air brush is on sale during Amazon Canada's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale — read my honest review.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.