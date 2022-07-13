Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals on Adidas, Crocs, New Balance and Champion now

Hannah Southwick and Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·4 min read
Ready to save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday and runs through today, July 13. If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion deals, we found tons of Amazon Prime Day clothing, shoe, accessory and shapewear deals on top-rated styles from Adidas, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein, Levi's and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best deals and sales happening during Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop 90+ best Amazon deals today, July 12

Amazon Prime Day: AirPods are $79 off right now—the lowest price we’ve seen in months

The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop right now, including kicks from Adidas, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested. Plus, the viral

  1. Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker from $34.68 (Save up to $30.32)

  2. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)

  3. Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging for $92.62 (Save $25.38)

  4. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $19.99 (Save up to $26.01)

  5. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Tie Dye Clogs (Save 40%)

  6. JW Pei Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for $63.99 (Save $16)

  7. New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer from $39.95 (Save up to $35.04)

  8. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses for $114.10 (Save $48.90)

  9. Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $319.99 (Save $459.98)

  10. Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $52.63 (Save $67.37)

Women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Fashion products with discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
From discounted denim to a luxe loungewear set, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Fashion products with discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Whether you’re hitting the gym or the beach, refresh your closet for summer with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing.

Shoe and accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Fashion products with discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Snag stylish shades or a pair of fresh kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, get a celebrity-loved look for less with the JW Pei handbag, which has been toted by stars including Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber.

Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day deals: Luggage
► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 and goes through today, July 13. We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours, so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Ugg, Adidas and Reebok, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1