Shop the best Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals on TVs, robot vacuums, more before they're gone

Daniel Donabedian and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is officially this week, making it the perfect time to score Black Friday deals at one of the world's biggest retailers: Amazon. You can find everything from long-lasting cookware to advanced robot vacuums at some of the lowest prices on the web. With that in mind, we rounded up the best Amazon early Black Friday deals on everything you need for the holidays and beyond.

Updated 10:14 a.m. EST: There are already a wealth of deals across the internet and we're here to keep you updated on all the savings to be had. Keep checking back as we continue to keep an eye on all of the deals and sales leading up to the big event! - James Aitchison, Reviewed

10 best Amazon deals you can shop before Black Friday 2022

Some of the biggest early Black Friday discounts are selling fast—shop these top 10 deals while you still can and snag savings on All-Clad cookware, iRobot robot vacuums, Revlon hair tools and more.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49)

  2. Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB for $349.99 (Save $120)

  3. Save up to 40% off All-Clad Cookware

  4. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 from $29.09 (Save $40.90)

  5. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat for $66.87 with on-page coupon (Save $63.12)

  6. Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (Save $50)

  7. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $109.59 (Save $14)

  8. Apple 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 (Save $59.01)

  9. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)

  10. Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,297.99 (Save $400)

10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100

Take advantage of our favorite affordable early Black Friday deals at Amazon and enjoy big savings on JBL headphones, must-have streaming devices and so much more.

  1. Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 (Save $8)

  2. Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)

  3. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25)

  4. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  5. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  6. Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush for $69.99 (Save $10)

  7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $69.97 with on-page coupon (Save $40.02)

  9. Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $79.97 (Save $10.02) 

  10. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $78.34 (Save $21.65)

All the Amazon Early Black Friday deals

  1. Tech deals

  2. Home and garden deals

  3. TV deals

  4. Smart home deals

  5. Toy deals 

  6. Laptop, PC and tablet deals

  7. Fashion deals

  8. Furniture and mattress deals 

  9. Kitchen deals 

  10. Lifestyle deals

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Epic markdowns Vizio, Samsung, Song, LG and TCL now 

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Great deals on laptops from Apple, HP, and Samsung

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Don't miss discounts on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Update your home with markdowns on Kasa devices and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on toys

Shop deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise right now

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.
Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Hamilton Beach, Instant Pot, All-Clad

The Breville Barista Touch on a white countertop with surrounding accessories.
The Breville Barista Touch on a white countertop with surrounding accessories.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on furniture and mattresses

Upgrade your sleeping situation with steals on mattresses and home furnishings

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday home and gardening deals

Updating your furniture and household essentials  

Credit: Reviewed.com Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
Credit: Reviewed.com Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Amazon Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion and more

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Take advantage of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October. Today, you can shop tons of early Black Friday sales at Amazon for deals on kitchen gadgets, home goods, smart tech and more.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Black Friday deals: Save early on TVs, laptops, more

