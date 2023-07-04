Shop the best 4th of July sales to save hundreds on Acer, Apple and Lenovo laptops

Shop today's best 4th of July laptop deals at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

If you're taking a shopping break before the 4th of July fireworks start up, we've got you covered. With summer in full swing, tons of our favorite tech retailers are offering some of the best July 4th laptop deals on Reviewed-approved tech. Whether you want a new MacBook for back-to-school season or are looking for the perfect gaming laptop, we've rounded up today's best July 4th laptop sales at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

From student-approved Chromebooks to powerful laptops you can use to update complex spreadsheets and play your favorite computer games, these 4th of July laptop deals run the gamut. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best laptops on sale that we recommend checking out this Independence Day.

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Score this Microsoft laptop 5 for a stellar price at Best Buy's 4th of July sale.

Surfing the web is easier than ever with the Reviewed-approved Microsoft Surface laptop 5 and it's 15% off today at Best Buy. In testing, we were thrilled with the laptop's modern design, great keyboard, responsive touchpad and solid battery life. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11, the popular laptop has an 18-hour battery life, top-tier graphics and a 256GB SSD. With $150 in savings, this July 4th deal is a must-shop.

$849.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)

2. Acer Swift X 14

Get $170 off one of our favorite laptops of the year with this 4th of July deal.

Want a powerful personal computer for a great deal? Right now, Amazon is offering $170 off the Acer Swift X 14, which is our experts' favorite overall laptop under $1,000. With over nine hours in battery life and a solid frame rate, this laptop is one of the best value options on the market this year.

$902.72 at Amazon (Save $167.27)

3. Apple MacBook Air 2020

Head to Amazon this 4th of July to save on one of our favorite MacBooks.

School might be out for most people, but that doesn't mean you can't start saving for next semester. At Amazon, you can snag the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for $799.99, which is $199.01 down from the item's original price tag of $999. Our reviewers loved this MacBook for its battery life and incredible design and even named it their favorite laptop under $1,000 for students.

$799.99 at Amazon (Save $199.01)

4. Acer Aspire 5

Snag one of our favorite low-budget laptops at Amazon's 4th of July sale.

Our reviewers loved the Acer Aspire 5, and with its current price tag you will too. Today at Amazon, you can get the 2021 laptop for just $507.80, which is $142.19 off its $649.99 list price. This Acer laptop comes with plenty of ports and a light enough body to make it a great personal computer.

$507.80 at Amazon (Save $142.19)

5. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Save big on a highly-rated Lenovo laptop at Amazon this 4th of July.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 combines power, sophistication and value all into one laptop. For that reason, our reviewers named it as one of the best laptops available for under $500. And right now, you can get it at Amazon for under $350 with a 20% discount.

$341 at Amazon (Save $88.99)

6. Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2022)

Get our favorite laptop of the year for $450 off at Dell.

Our reviewers' number one laptop of 2023 is on sale for a whopping $450 discount in celebration of 4th of July 2023! The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus has a great overall performance, a brilliant display and impressive hardware for a laptop that costs less than $1,000. Typically listed at $1,349.99, you can snag this incredible laptop for just $899.99 at Dell.

$899.99 at Dell (Save $450)

7. Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch FHD Laptop

Walmart’s July 4th sale has this Lenovo Ideapad on sale for just $275.70, saving you $53.30

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is super powerful and compact, employing an Intel Core i3 Processor and a streamlined bezel on two sides. Users love the larger display and the physical shutter for your webcam when you’re off-camera. Walmart’s July 4th sale has this laptop on sale for just $275.70, saving you $53.30.

$275.70 at Walmart (Save $53.30)

8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2

Save big on a 2023 Apple MacBook that's one of our favorites of the year.

Apple knows how to make sleek and stylish laptops, and the MacBook Pro 14 M2 is no exception. In fact, this 2023 laptop has some of the best battery life and HDR display our reviewers have seen all year. They named the MacBook Pro 14 M2 one of their favorite laptops of 2023 and you can get it today for $200 off at Amazon.

$1,799.99 at Amazon (Save $200)

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July is celebrated across the U.S. today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals all day today and in the days following. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns on 4th of July proper, which is today, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, laptops and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 laptop deals?

This year's 4th of July sales include laptop deals on several of the best laptops we've ever tested. If you're on a budget, opt for the Acer Swift X 14, which is our experts' favorite overall laptop under $1,000. The laptop has an impressive battery life, great multi-core performance and strong GPU performance. For a laptop that can handle all your favorite games and more, the Asus TUF Core i5 3050 is worth a look, and it's currently on sale for $759 at Walmart—which is $140 off its original price tag of $899.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July laptop deals: Save on Apple, Acer, Lenovo and Microsoft