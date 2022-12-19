Shop at any of these retailers, and your gifts will arrive in time for Christmas

There’s no sense in shaming you for waiting until the last minute. We’re here now, and gifts need to be ordered. You could take your chances and brave the crowds at the mall, or you could head over to any one of the retailers below and order your gifts online. Believe it or not, they’ll still arrive before Christmas if you place your order in the next few days. Get to it!

Stores Offering Last-Minute Delivery Before Christmas

- Amazon: Order by Dec. 21, and thousands of items with arrive by Dec. 24 with free two-day shipping for Prime members.

- Anthropologie: For delivery by Dec. 22, order by Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST with U.S. standard shipping. Order by Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. EST with U.S. express shipping.

- Backcountry: Order by Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. MST and get your order by Dec. 24 with free two-day shipping.

- Bloomingdale’s: Order by Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. EST for your gifts to arrive by Dec. 24 with free standard shipping.

- Columbia: Select "rush" shipping at checkout by Dec. 19 for delivery by Dec. 24.

- Everlane: Get free express shipping when you spend $250+.

- Garage: Order by Dec. 19 for delivery by Dec. 24 with Express Shipping. Order by Dec. 22 for delivery by Dec. 24 with Priority Shipping.

- J.Crew: Order by Dec. 22 12 p.m. EST for your gifts to arrive by Dec. 24 with $25 overnight shipping.

- Macy’s: Order by Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. EST for your gifts to arrive by Dec. 24 with standard shipping.

- Madewell: Order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST for your gifts to arrive with free shipping for Madewell Insiders. Order by Dec. 22 for your gifts to arrive with $25 overnight shipping.

- Nordstrom: Thousands of items will arrive by Dec. 24. Refer to specific product pages for estimated delivery dates.

- Nordstrom Rack: Order gifts by 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 20 with expedited shipping.

- Patagonia: Get free expedited shipping on orders over $99. Order by Dec. 22 11 a.m. PT for delivery by Dec. 24.

- Rifle Paper Co.: Order by Dec. 21 and get free 2-day domestic shipping on orders over $75.

- Sur La Table: Order by Dec. 21 and choose UPS 2nd Day Air for delivery by Christmas. Or, order by Dec. 22 and choose UPS Next-Day Air for delivery by Christmas.

- The North Face: Get free two-day shipping on orders over $300 now through Dec. 20.

- Urban Outfitters: Order by Dec. 20 and choose express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.

- West Elm: For delivery by Dec. 24, order by Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. PST with standard delivery or Dec. 21 at 11 p.m. PST with overnight shipping.

- Williams Sonoma: Order by Dec. 20 at 8 a.m. PST for delivery by Dec. 24 with standard UPS shipping. Order by Dec. 21 11 p.m. PST for delivery by Dec. 24 with Next Day delivery.

