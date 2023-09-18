Here’s When to Shop Amazon’s Massive October Prime Day — and 50 Early Deals to Snag Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including Apple AirPods, Adidas sneakers, and Levi’s jeans for up to 73 percent off.

Amazon shoppers, this is not a drill — the retailer is having a massive early Black Friday sale with Prime-Day-level deals.

While the first ever Prime Big Deal Days was announced last month, Amazon just released the official dates for the October Prime Day shopping marathon today. So mark your calendars; the sale will take place on October 10 and 11. Expect jaw-dropping discounts in every department and get a head start on saving with the following 50 deals for up to 73 percent off.

Best Amazon Deals Overall:

Since Amazon is already overflowing with epic sitewide sales, I narrowed down the impressive selection to the best picks worth snagging. And, if you only plan on adding a few finds to your cart, let them be from this list of the 10 best deals overall.

The Solawave anti-aging facial wand and serum bundle is on rare sale, and celebrities including Jennifer Coolidge, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman swear by it. Speaking of celeb-loved picks, you can shop a few of Oprah’s favorite things for less, like this handy travel jewelry case that’s now just $18 and this 50-percent-off anti-aging retinol oil from Sunday Riley, the brand she swears by. And, the snail mucin-infused skincare product behind Emily Ratajkowski’s glowing complexion is now on sale for just $16.

The retailer is also already offering a broad selection of tech deals, and the first thing on my list is a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, which has “life changing” noise-canceling features, according to one reviewer. When it comes to home appliances, I can’t help but snag this number one best-selling Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner, which shoppers say makes a “mind-blowing” difference on rugs and furniture. And since it wouldn’t be a shopping spree without a few fashion finds, I also pulled these Levi's 501 jeans that are now less than $50 and sure to become a staple in your fall wardrobe. Speaking of staples, I already added the trending Ugg Ultra Mini Platform Boots to my cart while they’re on sale.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals:

The official start of autumn is merely weeks away, so now is the perfect opportunity to revamp your fall wardrobe. Amazon’s fashion department is chock-full of discounts on shopper-loved items, and I have my eye on the Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket. It’s the quintessential transitional jacket, and it’s an entire 68 percent off — it’s currently at its lowest price in the past 30 days. Another Levi’s find, the Low Pro jeans worn by Kylie Jenner are now half-off their original price tag. To pair with your new denim pants, this Mangopop bodysuit is now just $21 and will make for a great layering piece this fall.

Of course, I also had to pull the best cozy deals to shop right now; this Anrabess chunky sweater is on double sale thanks to its on-site coupon, and one shopper called it the “best sweater [they’ve] ever bought.” Another Anrabess pick, this knit two-piece set has been on my wish list for weeks, and now that it’s on sale for less than $50, I’m running to grab it. It’s Amazon’s number one best-selling sweat suit, and it feels like “pajamas” but brings a chic, elevated look to comfy loungewear. Plus, this Zesica pullover comes in 18 colorways and is “perfectly oversized,” according to one reviewer.

Browse through all of the best early Amazon fashion deals, below.

Best Amazon Beauty Deals:

Not only am I refreshing my fall wardrobe, but I’m revamping my beauty cabinet this season, too. Luckily, there’s no shortage of makeup, skincare, and haircare deals on Amazon right now. I’m blown away by the under-$200 price tag on the NuFace mini starter kit, which includes a facial toning device and a hydrating gel to use with it. According to one 68-year-old shopper, the tool is “easy to use” and “shows almost immediate results.” Additional skincare deals include the best-selling CeraVe facial lotion that contains SPF 30 (yes, sun protection is important in the fall, too) and this now-$17 Mario Badescu drying patches and lotion bundle.

There are more discounts where that came from; be sure to score savings on this Laneige lip treatment balm, which one customer called “heavenly,” while it’s just $21. Plus, upgrade your makeup collection with the Stila waterproof liquid eyeliner that’s now just $12 — half off its usual price. Another makeup pick, this L’Oréal Paris illuminating skin tint is the secret behind Martha Stewart’s radiant Sports Illustrated cover shoot, and it’s currently $17. Plus, you can snag 18 makeup brushes for less than $1 apiece with this number one best-selling set. As for haircare, this Chi hairspray is now less than $15, and the viral Samnyte hair wax stick that’s the key to a clean updo is just $8.

Below, check out even more incredible Amazon beauty deals.

Best Amazon Home Deals:

Now that your closet and beauty cabinet have been taken care of, you may as well invest in bettering your space, too. Amazon’s home department has everything you need to transform your living space, whether you’re looking for nifty kitchen gadgets or chic décor. For the best deal yet, shop this Nuloom wool area rug that can completely transform any room. It’s on sale for $197 — an entire 73 percent off its usual $739 price.

If you’re looking for a smaller way to bring style into your home, check out these now-$17 ceramic vases. I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for a nice candle, and this Yankee Candle pick and Nest Fragrances option are both under $30 right now. Plus, they make for great gifts if you’re on a mission to get your holiday shopping done extra early.

When it comes to handy kitchen appliances, Amazon is your one-stop shop. You can snag a KitchenAid hand mixer for just $50, a Ninja air fryer for less than $100, and a Magic Bullet blender for just $39. Plus, this under-$150 Keurig coffee maker and $7 handheld milk frother make up a winning combination for barista-level beverages from home.

Find even more budget-friendly ways to upgrade your space, below.

Best Amazon Tech Deals:

In the market for a new device? You’ll want to jump on these Amazon deals while they’re still available. Browse through impressive options from Apple, including the ninth generation iPad and the Apple Pencil to pair with it. Plus, never worry about lost luggage or misplaced keys again thanks to this four pack of Apple AirTags, which are now less than $23 apiece.

When it comes to high quality music and podcast listening, you’re totally covered with these deals; the AirPods Max headphones are marked down, along with the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear option and the Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds. Plus, the Amazon Echo Pop speaker is now just $23 — yes, you read that right. And, you can really level-up your at-home entertainment center with this Samsung 65-inch smart TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is just $25 and makes streaming your favorite content a breeze. The Ring video doorbell is also on sale for less than $40, and one shopper said it “changed [their] life.”

Read on for even more Amazon tech deals you won’t want to miss.

Don’t wait to head to Amazon to snag these epic deals while they’re still available ahead of Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11.

Apple AirPods Pro

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Calvin Klein Wireless Triangle Bralette

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Magic Bullet Blender

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Amazon Fire TV Stick

