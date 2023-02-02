I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Valentine’s Day—All Under $50

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Valentine’s Day is no longer just for couples. Grab your friends, kids, and pets—the holiday is the perfect excuse to celebrate love with everyone in your life.

Whether you’re going to dinner with your best friends, enjoying a meal with your family at home, or treating yourself to a fabulous day out, there are endless ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day beyond the typical date night, and they’ll all feel even more fun with a special gift.

While Amazon’s Valentine’s Day gifting hub is packed with unique gift ideas, the huge assortment can feel overwhelming. And if that’s the case, you can start with these editor-loved finds. As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I used my expertise to compile these gifts that I’ve given to friends, family, loved ones, and even myself over the years—and they’ve all been a hit with recipients. Plus, everything is under $50.

Best Editor-Loved Amazon Gifts

Dash’s mini waffle maker is one of my newest Amazon discoveries, and I can’t believe I didn’t own one sooner. It’s been an Amazon best-seller for years now, and it’s racked up rave reviews and over 180,000 five-star ratings.

The tiny kitchen gadget takes up almost no room in your kitchen, so it’s easy to store. It makes homemade waffles (plus dozens of other delicious treats, like cookies and biscuits) in just a couple of minutes. I recently used it to make paleo (and gluten-free) waffles to pair with fried chicken, and it could not have been easier. It’s the perfect little find to give to friends, kids, or anyone who loves breakfast—and you can even snag one that makes heart-shaped waffles for an extra festive Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

Baker Depot’s heart-shaped silicone mold sets are another great find for those who want to whip up something homemade for the big day. These molds can be used to make cakes, candy, brownies, fudge, and more in the oven or freezer. They’re also a hit with reviewers, earning 2,600 five-star ratings.

They’re easy to use and clean, and treats slip right out with a little gentle push from the bottom of the mold. I can’t wait to use these to bake festive desserts, like tiny cheesecakes and heart-shaped cupcakes, to give to my friends. And I plan to package my sweet creations and gift them in heart-shaped boxes, like these beauties, to make them feel even more special.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Beyond the kitchen, a Voluspa candle is always one of my no-fail go-to gifts. No matter the holiday or occasion, they’re always met with delight. Each candle is packaged in a beautifully textured, colored glass vessel, which can be repurposed as a vase or container once the wax is gone. And every scent I’ve purchased is unique and decadent, but not overpowering.

For Valentine’s Day, something pink and floral, like Sparkling Rose or Rose Petal Ice Cream, feels festive, but you can never go wrong with a classic like the brand’s Vanilla-scented one or its lavender scent. I’m a big believer in buying treats for yourself (since no one knows you better than you!), and I’ve already got one sitting in my cart.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Another Amazon find that has received nothing but praise from my loved ones is this under-$10 What I Love About You book. The fill-in-the-blank book comes with prompts and space for you to write notes and anecdotes about the recipient, making it an especially thoughtful and customizable gift. I’ve gifted these to my grandparents, and years later, they still loved them.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

And if you’re shopping for the person who has everything, don’t fret. It would be hard to not appreciate an incredibly handy Apple AirTag that can be used to track down devices, luggage, and more. And the same goes for Rtop’s three-in-one wireless charging pad, which powers devices like iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods with one folding pad.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

Even the pickiest of people will love an insulated Yeti mug, which keeps coffee, tea, and beverages hot for hours. And you can never go wrong with delicious chocolate, like Raaka’s gourmet bar set, which features good-for-you ingredients and tastes incredibly decadent without being too sweet.

To buy: $30 (was $37); amazon.com.

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $18); amazon.com.

If you’re after more gifting inspiration, discover additional editor-loved finds below or head to the Valentine’s Day hub at Amazon to see the full assortment. These presents are all in stock at the moment, but popular items may move fast.

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

To buy: $23 (was $25); amazon.com.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

