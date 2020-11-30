I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year, is officially here and this year’s savings are simply too good to miss.
Whether you’re looking to save on holiday gifts, stock up on essentials, or treat yourself to something special, there are Cyber Monday deals on all of it. In fact, Amazon’s massive one-day sale features over 31,000 deals that are so impressive, my cart is already packed with markdowns that start at $9 and come with discounts as steep as 40 percent. Not only am I saving money, but I’m getting all of my holiday shopping finished now, so I can avoid expected shipping delays many retailers are anticipating this December.
Editor-Loved Cyber Monday Deals
McCook 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $60 with Prime (orig. $67)
StorageLab Under Bed Shoe Organizer Set, $33 (was $35)
Bondir Air Guard Premium Reusable Face Mask, $16 with coupon (was $20)
Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother, $13 (was $16)
Philips SmartSleep Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock, $40 (was 50)
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $150 (was $247)
HLXFHB Draped Racerback Workout Tank, $14 with coupon (was $24)
Suave Spray Hand Sanitizer Six-Pack, $23 (was $27)
Jwacct Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Band, $9 (was $TK)
Following a few Black Friday gift purchases for family and friends, I’m using Cyber Monday to score savings on items that I need around the house. I’m investing in one of Amazon’s best-selling milk frothers, which is now $13, to help me cut back on expensive store-bought lattes and McCook’s top-rated knife block set to make meal prep easier. I’m also planning to finally corral some clutter and store extra clothes and shoes under my bed with a little help from these adjustable organizers that are on sale.
Given how often I’m wearing a face mask, I’m planning to grab a few more to ensure I can always have a clean one on-hand. My favorite one, Bondir’s super comfortable and reusable Air Guard, is currently discounted. And the same goes for hand sanitizer, which is why I’m grabbing a now-$23 six-pack of Suave’s fast-drying spray sanitizer.
With winter weather on the horizon, I’m grabbing a few warm and cozy pieces that I know I’ll wear all season, including a teddy jacket for around the house and the popular Orolay thickened down jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat.” The now-famous piece, which has garnered an Instagram fanpage and earned over 9,000 five-star ratings, is going for just $120 this Cyber Monday. I’ve been eyeing it for months and know this low price won’t last long.
Shop more editor-loved Amazon deals below or check out the retailer’s complete sale through its Cyber Monday shopping hub. Markdowns will expire tonight—if they don’t sell out before then.