I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying During Prime Day

To make your Prime Day shopping easy and efficient, we rounded up 50 of the best deals hiding in the retailer's massive sale this year. But if that still sounds like too much to go through, this simplified assortment-curated by an editor who shops Amazon for a living-is a great place to start.

There are over two million Prime Day deals available this year, and as a shopping reporter, it's my job to find the best offers on high-quality, life-enhancing products. Just like millions of shoppers around the globe, I'll be taking advantage of the retailer's many markdowns to save on items I go through regularly (like skincare and cleaning products) and a few goodies I've been eyeing (like summer dresses and workout gear). And similar to many shoppers, I'm on a budget, which is why all of these finds are $50 and under.

Editor-Loved Prime Day Deals

While many think of Prime Day as a great time to score savings on big ticket items like televisions and pricey headphones (I'm looking at you, Apple AirPods), it's also the perfect time to stock up on everyday products that you tend to go through quickly. For me, that's my go-to mascara, L'Oreal's Lash Paradise mascara, which has received 35,000 five-star ratings, and clean makeup products that won't irritate my eczema. I'll also be grabbing a few bottles of the moisturizing, sensitive skin-friendly facial sunscreen I wear daily, which is another Amazon reviewer-loved product with thousands of perfect ratings.

Between working from home and ramping up my exercise routine over the last year, my leggings have seen better days, so I'll be refreshing my collection with this now-$23 pair. The high-waisted workout leggings with 9,000 five-star ratings feature pockets, an adjustable waist, and a soft-but-thick sweat-wicking material that looks and feels high end. Since I wear them almost every day, I'm planning to grab a few more hues from the 36 colors available. Similarly, I'm planning to grab the green shade of this simple-but-elegant Goodthreads maxi dress, which I already own in pink.

This year, discounts are as steep as 70 percent off, so it's a great time to save on pretty much everything-including smart home, electronics, clothing, shoes, furniture, and kitchen gadgets. Browse everything on sale at Amazon's massive Prime Day hub, or start with these editor-loved picks below. And take it from me, the very best offers are going to move fast, so be sure to grab what you want ASAP.

CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Workout Leggings With Pockets

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack

EltaMD Broad-Spectrum Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 46

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Maxi Dress

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads

LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Clip-On Book Light

Lily Queen Canvas Tote Bag

AmazonBasics Slim Velvet Hanger 100-Pack

Honest Beauty Cheek Creme Blush

