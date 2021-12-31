I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 7 Deals I Can't Resist From Its New Year Sale

planner

The start of the year is the perfect time to organize, refresh, and deep clean your house, and New Year sales are your big chance to save on everything you'll need.

As a shopping editor, I report on the best shopping events throughout the year and Amazon's big New Year sale is one of them. As expected, it's a great time to score savings on fitness gear, wellness items, and other New Year resolution must-haves, but there's more. With deals on beauty products, fashion finds, kitchen gadgets, and home goods, you can score savings on all kinds of great finds.

Editor-Loved New Year Deals

January means that winter is officially here and considering how much time I typically spend indoors during the season, I'm planning to tackle a few home projects that will make my space look clean and feel cozy. Freeing up space in my closet and then giving it an overhaul will be easy with vacuum compression storage bags and a custom closet organization kit. And the same goes for my dresser thanks to these handy drawer dividers, which I'll use to corral socks, leggings, and other items that tend to float around.

The New Year also means its resolution season, and keeping track of my goals, my to-do list, and my schedule is always easy (and surprisingly enjoyable!) with a great planner. I've used this under-$20 option for the past few years and I love its simplicity. And treating myself to some new workout gear (particularly some stylish running shoes) always puts some pep in my step, helping me to stay active during the cold and dark winter months.

With the holiday shopping season wrapping up, there won't be many more big sales over the next few months, making this one of the last opportunities to score steep savings across categories. There are thousands of deals featured in Amazon's New Year sale, but the editor-loved ones below are a great place to start.

BooQool 2022 Weekly Planner

planner

Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags 15-Pack

vacuum storage bags

Cerave Eye Repair Cream

eye repair cream

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

hand cream

Miulee Velvet Throw Pillow Cover Set

decorative pillows

Criusia Drawer Divider Organizer Three-Pack

fabric organizers

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Primer Mascara

mascara

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

sneakers

Rubbermaid Deluxe Custom Closet Organization Kit