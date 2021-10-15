I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying From Its Massive Beauty Sale

Amazon beauty sale editor's picks

Amazon's big beauty sale is officially underway, and take it from a shopping reporter, now's a great time to save on pretty much anything that might be missing from your current lineup.

Amazon's first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event is packed with offers you'd typically see during Black Friday, but without the rush. There are hundreds of deals on skincare, makeup, hair products, and more, and there are new markdowns dropping every day. It's a great time to finally splurge on that pricey but fast hair dryer you've been eyeing, or to treat yourself to a pretty new eye shadow palette. If the huge assortment feels overwhelming, these editor-loved deals are a great place to start.

Editor-Loved Beauty Deals

Considering that clean beauty products tend to be pricier than other options, I always stock up when they're on sale, which is why I'm snagging my everyday setting powder and a pretty eye shadow trio from one of my favorite EWG-verified brands, Mineral Fusion. Since making the switch to clean makeup, my skin has never looked better, but part of my newfound glow also comes from one of my favorite beauty finds of all time: cream blush. My go-to, Honest Beauty's creme cheek blush, instantly gives my skin a healthy, dewy look that's earned compliments from strangers on the street. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers love it too, giving it a five-star rating.

Knowing that cold, dry weather is on the way, I'm also grabbing all of my favorite moisturizers, including CeraVe's facial night cream that works while I sleep. My dermatologist told me to skip the pricey stuff and recommended this non-comedogenic moisturizer for my acne-prone skin. Another skin savoir that my dermatologist encouraged me to try, Aquaphor's lip ointment, is also on sale. The lip protectant features broad spectrum sun protection and it's the only balm I've ever used that provides lasting healing for cracked lips.

The beauty sale is set to run through October 25, but when new deals are released, old ones expire, so many of these offers won't last long. You can browse the full assortment of savings through Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul hub, which includes everything from drugstore beauty brands to higher-end, luxury labels and gadgets. But if you're only interested in budget-friendly finds, start with these editor-loved deals that are all under $25 below.

Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

Aquaphor Lip Ointment and Sunscreen

CeraVe Facial Renewing Night Cream

Mineral Fusion Setting Powder

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Set

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product

Biore Charcoal Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil for Scars

Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Trio