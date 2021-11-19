I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale

beauty

A surprising amount of Black Friday deals have already been released at several retailers, including Amazon where there are over 10,000 markdowns available. With holiday gifts, popular electronics, and home goods already discounted, it's a great time to do a little shopping and an opportunity to beat the rush. And if you don't know where to start, we've got the scoop.

Amazon's early Black Friday sale is packed with savings (up to 70 percent off) on everything you may be looking for this time of year, like holiday gifts (such as Apple AirPods), hosting must-haves (like fast coffee makers), and treats for you (hello, pretty eyeshadow palettes). The deals are on-par with typical Black Friday promotions and some are so impressive that even I, a seasoned shopping editor, can't resist adding these marked down finds to my cart.

Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Deals

To prepare my kitchen for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and holiday entertaining, I'm replenishing some of my go-to's and getting a few new tools. To refresh my dish towel assortment, I'm snagging a set of these basic, now-$10 ones that come in a variety of colors. A bundle of bakery boxes will take my holiday baking to the next level, especially when toting treats to get-togethers or gifting them to loved ones. And a long-probe digital meat thermometer is just what I need to ensure I'm serving up perfectly cooked meals throughout the season.

Before friends and family visit, I'm giving my place a deep clean, which will involve some scrubbing, tidying, and organizing. The Pink Stuff's Miracle cleaning paste will be my go-to for cleaning nearly every surface, so I'm grabbing the bundle that's just $10. The many cords littering my floors will finally be an eyesore no more thanks to these reusable cord holders. And I'm hoping to carve out more room in my overstuffed bathroom cabinets and closets with a series of stackable organizers from Simple Houseware. These top-rated drawers will help me corral my cleaning products, beauty and skincare supplies, and other items I tend to store in my bathroom.

If you're like me and you want to get ahead of the potential shipping delays and product shortages that experts are warning may affect the holiday season, start your shopping (and saving) with the many early Black Friday sales that are already happening. These editor-loved deals below are an easy place to start, or you can peruse the entire assortment of offers through Amazon's sale section.

