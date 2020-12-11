Shop the adjustable resistance band Halle Berry uses for full-body toning

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You don’t need a lot of equipment to get in a good workout. You can use your own bodyweight to strength train, and if you want to add resistance, all you need are dumbbells or a band. Halle Berry, Oscar-winning actress and fitness enthusiast, is a notable fan of using resistance bands to tone her whole body.

“People like to hate on resistance bands, but let me tell you something: I use them in just about all of my workouts — especially the ones I do at home —and they’ve helped me gain serious strength and see visible changes in my body,” Halle wrote in a post for Women’s Health.

Her digital health and wellness brand, rē·spin, sells a resistance band, weighted jump rope, waist trainer, foam roller and more workout equipment. However, the full-body band is definitely a stand out for its multiple loops that make its level of resistance adjustable to any workout.

“Feeling an extra jiggle? Resistance is key. Strap these loops on and let your body weight do the work! I love the Resistance Loop because it’s one of the most versatile pieces in the collection,” the celebrity wrote in the product description. You can see a picture of her and her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, using the bands in a post from his Instagram below.

The resistance loop band has become so popular this year for at-home workouts, it won a Women’s Health 2021 Fitness Award and is currently sold out. However, it’s available for preorder for $16.99 on the rē·spin website. You can check out more of Halle’s workout equipment for building your own gym at home below too.

According to an Instagram post from the brand, Halle started rē·spin in April 2020 as a “fitness resource, a place to connect, to learn something new or maybe just as a distraction from our surreal circumstances.”

If you’re looking for more ways to workout from home, check out this list of exercise equipment start at only $8.

