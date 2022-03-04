Shop 8 of the top trending sneaker picks at New Balance — as low as $65

This article is brought to you by New Balance and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

New Balance is one of those cult-favorite sneaker brands that’s been in style for decades. Chances are your grandparents and parents or even you own or once owned a pair of New Balance sneakers, and that’s all thanks to their timeless design and comfort.

Most love that New Balance kicks are suitable for year-round wear, and with the brand’s latest and much more modern XC-72 style, you’re sure to turn heads in the best way possible.

If you’re unsure of which ones to buy and just need a little help, we’ve rounded up eight of the top trending New Balance sneaker picks below. The list includes some classic tried-and-true staples like the men’s 237s — currently on sale for just $65 — and the unisex 327s.

Also, if you’re looking for the perfect running and exercise shoe, check out the $65 women’s NB Nergize Sport and the $110 unisex XC72s, which see the brand usher in a more modern and upgraded look that we absolutely love.

As an added bonus, now through March 15, 2022, you can take 10% off purchases sitewide, plus receive free shipping when you use the code “NBYAHOO10” at checkout. Keep in mind that the brand doesn’t have sitewide sales often, so snag this offer now while you can!

Keep scrolling to check out our eight favorite trending New Balance kicks in a bit more detail.

New Balance describes the men’s 237s as “deceptively simple,” and, based on how popular these are, that’s pretty spot-on. First popularized in the 1970s, these simple, no-frills sneakers feature a comfortable EVA midsole, a herringbone outsole and streamlined upper for a classic launching point and overall fit. You can’t go wrong with these.

This running shoe sheds new light on the 1970s as “a time of innovation,” New Balance explains. Its angular reworking of the tried-and-true wedge silhouette paired with its outsize and asymmetrically applied “N” branding make this a classic New Balance staple that signifies the brand’s first major rebranding.

The unisex XC-72 Lunar New Year is the brand’s newest release. It pushes its classic sources of inspiration even further with what the brand describes as “a time-bending design inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept cars.” This one definitely sees New Balance push the envelope with more intentional fashion inspirations.

Eerily similar to the XC-72 Lunar New Year, this pick features a sleeker and more neutral color palette. It also meets New Balance’s green leaf standard, with an upper made of 50% or more recycled content.

The Lunar New Year collection 327 helps usher in the Year of the Tiger with its bold design and contrast color palette. Its neutral upper is overlaid with suede and mismatched embellishments at the eyerows.

The unisex 57/40 Lunar New Year is an update of one of the most popular New Balance shoes of all time: the 574. This revamped style adopts a hybrid concept with a few more advanced design elements, a sleeker silhouette and a slimmer form.

Giving off what New Balance describes as “the ultimate feminine and sporty vibes,” the affordable NB Nergize Sport is the go-to sleek women’s training shoe that’s easy to move in thanks to its modern low-profile textile upper.

Lastly, if you’re looking for optimal all-day comfort, the women’s Fresh Foam Roav is the best option to keep you comfortable while on the go. Its plush and soft cushioning, paired with the brand’s Ultra Heel, give the perfectly snug, locked-in fit you need for extensive wear.

