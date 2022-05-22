Shop the 70+ best Memorial Day sales now—save at Best Buy, Lowe's, Michael Kors and Wayfair

Shop the best Memorial Day 2022 sales right now at Best Buy, Lowe's, Wayfair and so much more.

Treat yourself to some retail therapy in between your Memorial Day 2022 celebrations by shopping the absolute best deals you can get on everything from mattresses and fashion to furniture and smart tech. With Memorial Day fast approaching (it's on Monday, May 30!) we rounded up tons of star-spangled sales you can shop while paying tribute to the red, white and blue.

This year, you can celebrate the three-day holiday weekend early with tons of salute-worthy sales from the likes of lululemon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. These already-live Black Friday-level discounts are some of the best we've seen all year, so we suggest shopping now before stock sells out!

Ready to get a head start on the Memorial Day weekend shopping rush? Keep scrolling for all the best deals.

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Memorial Day 2022 deals you can shop right now, including smart tech, fashion staples and home goods.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Memorial Day fashion and beauty deals

Shop Memorial Day deals on dresses, jeans, tops, accessories and more right now.

Aerie: Dive into Memorial Day weekend with a new swimsuit. Shop one-pieces, bikini tops and bikini bottoms now to save up to 40%. To get even more discounts, Aerie is offering markdowns of up to 60% off tops, bottoms and swim coverups.

Adidas: Shop the sale section for sporty savings on clothing, shoes and accessories. For an even deeper discount, enter your email to unlock 15% off your next purchase.

American Eagle: Save 25% on shorts and shop clearance styles, including tops, dresses and more, for less than $20. You can also get up to $50 off your entire purchase with coupon code WAYMORE.

Anthropologie: Shop the Anthropologie sale section for discounts on wedding guest dresses, summer essentials and more. Plus, snag 30% off OOO outfits and enjoy $5 express shipping with select purchases.

Athleta: Save up to 50% on swimwear, sports bras, leggings, tops and more by shopping Athleta's impressive sale section today.

Banana Republic Factory: For the best Memorial Day closet refresh, head to Banana Republic Factory and save 50% sitewide, including dresses, shorts, tops and more.

Bombas: Looking for a good Father's Day gift? Get dad a pair of socks he'll love and use the coupon code USAT20 at checkout to get 20% off your first order.

Carhartt: While summer may be just around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 40% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Coach Outlet: Step into summer in style and save a whopping 70% on just-added clearance styles today at Coach Outlet. Better still, get an extra 15% off select summer totes and enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Crocs: Complete your relaxed summer look with a cute pair of Crocs, currently retailing for up to 50% off ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

Everlane: Head to the beach in style this Memorial Day with a new swimsuit or warm-weather outfit from Everlane. Enter your email address to enjoy 10% off your first order.

Gap: Shop early Memorial Day markdowns right now at Gap. Use coupon code FLASH to enjoy 40% off your entire purchase, plus enter discount code GAPDEAL for an additional 10% off.

GlassesUSA: Shop the annual spring sale to save 50% on select frames with code SPRING50 and enjoy buy one, get one free deals on select items with discount code BOGOFREE.

Hanna Andersson: Snag stylish swimsuits for your little ones for up to 30% off and pickup Hanna Andersson's cult-favorite kids' pajamas starting at just $25.

JCPenney: Get your home summertime-ready by shopping JCPenney's Memorial Day Home sale. Save up to 50%, plus an extra 30%, on bedding, bath essentials, cookware, home appliances and furniture.

J.Crew: For preppy fashion finds, J.Crew has tons of on-trend options—best of all, full-price and sale styles are an extra 30% off with coupon code SUMMER at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order.

Loft: Find the perfect Memorial Day weekend outfit right now at Loft. Shop the limited-time sale to save 40% off your purchase with coupon code SURPRISE.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more.

Madewell: If a pair of cult-favorite Madewell jeans have been on your wishlist, this early Memorial Day sale will let you save 25% off sitewide with coupon code LONGWEEKEND.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable summer handbags right now at Michael Kors. Browse the recently refreshed sale section for tons of new markdowns on crossbodies, totes and more.

Nike: Save as much as 40% on sneakers, sportswear and more by shopping the athletic retailer's sale section today.

Nordstrom: Refresh your closet ahead of summer 2022 with markdowns on clothing, shoes and accessories right now at Nordstrom. Browse the retailer's sale section for all the best savings available today.

Old Navy: Pick up cute summer basics for as much as 50% off right now, including tees, tanks, shorts and swimsuits. Meanwhile, sign up for text alerts to get $10 in Super Cash for even more savings on your next purchase.

Reebok: Take up to 50% off sneakers for men, women and kids, and shop huge price cuts on athletic clothing, including tees, shorts and joggers.

REI: Shop the best REI sale of the year now through Monday, May 30, for up to 30% off tons of gear for just about any outdoor excursion, including equipment for camping and hiking, climbing, biking and more. Even better, REI Co-op members can use the coupon code ANNIV22 at checkout to take 20% off one full-price item or 20% off one REI Outlet item.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop the recently refreshed sale section to save up to 40% on clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and home goods. Sign up with your email to receive the coupon code ACCOUNTSF to save 10% on your next order.

Supergoop: Enjoy summer fun while also protecting your skin from harmful UV rays by shopping cult-favorite products at Supergoop. Use coupon code SUNNY20 at checkout to save 20% on all SPF items now, including body mist, sunscreen and face lotion.

The Beard Club: Pick up some of our favorite Father's Day gifts for 20% off right now at The Beard Club. Just enter coupon code DAD at checkout to scoop the savings.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this Memorial Day with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Ulta Beauty: Tame frizz and flyaways this summer by shopping Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. Check back each day to save 50% on select hair products through Saturday, May 28.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new dresses and denim to your wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to save up to 50% on select items. Meanwhile, enjoy discounts of up to 40% on shorts, swimwear and sandals, too.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop the 50% off sale today to save on bras, underwear, sleepwear, swimsuits, accessories and more.

The best Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

Furnish your home with serious savings this Memorial Day 2022.

Appliances Connection: Update your kitchen or laundry room by shopping the Big Memorial Day sale at Appliances Connection. Enjoy savings of upwards of $3,000 on select ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and more.

Ashley Furniture: Want to spruce up your home? Shop Ashley Furniture's massive Memorial Day sale right now. Save thousands on customer-favorite sectionals, dining tables, patio sets and so much more.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Find everything you need for your home this summer at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop the Summer sale to save as much as 25% sitewide with incredible markdowns on home décor, bathroom must-haves, bedding and kitchen tools. Meanwhile, first-time email subscribers can enter their email to save $20 on their next purchase of $80 or more.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get seven pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.

Frontgate: Planning on doing some outside entertaining this Memorial Day 2022? Head to Frontgate to save 20% on home essentials, including furniture and outdoor entertaining pieces.

HSN: Browse HSN's weekly deals for steep savings on summer essentials, home goods, kitchen tools and more. Enter coupon code HELLO10 at checkout to enjoy $10 off your very first purchase.

iRobot: Shop robot vacuums, mops, air purifiers and more and enjoy free ground shipping on all orders over $29.99 for a limited time.

Lowe's: Working on a few home improvement projects this Memorial Day weekend? Head to Lowe's to shop holiday deals on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more.

Macy's: If you're looking to refresh your interiors and exteriors Macy's is offing markdowns of up to 60% on outdoor living items, furniture, mattresses and more through Monday, May 30. Better still, use discount code SUMMER to get an extra 25% off select items.

Overstock: In what it's calling "the biggest sale of the season," Overstock is offering savings of up to 70% during the ongoing Memorial Day clearance sale. Shop now for deep discounts on mattresses, kitchen appliances, rugs and patio furniture.

QVC: Find everything you need for your home and closet in QVC's frequently updated sales section. New to QVC? Enter coupon code SURPRISE to save an extra $10 on your first order.

Sur La Table: For high-quality cookware that will make mealtimes even easier, Sur La Table has you covered. Shop the Sur La Table Collection sale to save up to 30% on tons of most-wanted kitchen items.

Target: Jazz up your patio with savings of up to 40% off outdoor furniture and décor and huge discounts on grills and accessories right now at Target.

The Home Depot: Refresh your home with markdowns on select storage products, home goods and appliances.

Wayfair: Shop Wayfair's massive sale section for patriotic deals on furniture, rugs, home décor, appliances, kitchen tools and more.

The best Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals

Shop dreamy Memorial Day deals at Tuft & Needle, Avocado, Awara and more.

Amerisleep: Use your Memorial Day weekend to unwind by shopping mattress markdowns today at Amerisleep. Save as much as $450 on beds and get free delivery, too, when you use coupon code AS450 at checkout.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save 10% off sitewide—including as much as $800 off select mattresses—with discount code SAVE10.

Awara: Sleep soundly by taking advantage of Awara's stellar early Memorial Day sale. Shop now to save $300 on select hybrid mattresses today.

Brooklyn Bedding: Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day Preview sale lets you save a whopping 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Score deep discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.

Casper: Shop the Memorial Day sale to save as much as $800 on customer-favorite mattresses right now. Plus, enjoy markdowns of up to 20% on select sleep bundles.

DreamCloud: DreamCloud mattresses are Reviewed-approved and they're on mega sale ahead of Memorial Day 2022. Shop the brand's Biggest Offer Ever to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 in free sleep accessories.

Gravity Blanket: Stay cozy this Memorial Day by shopping the brand's sale section for big discounts on weighted blankets, duvet covers, pillows and more.

Leesa: Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. For a bed your back and bank account will love, head to Leesa and shop the already-live Memorial Day sale for savings of up to $700 on mattresses and two free pillows, too.

Nectar: We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support, and, right now, you can take one home for $100 off. Better still, place your order today to snag up to $499 in free accessories with your mattress purchase.

Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now, you can save up to $300 on select mattresses ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

Saatva: For resort-like luxury at home, you can't go wrong with a Saatva mattress. The brand makes one of our all-time favorite hybrid beds and, right now, you can save up to $450 on select mattress purchases through tomorrow, May 23.

Serta: Find your perfect mattress right now at Serta. Shop the Memorial Day sale to save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable bases through Tuesday, June 14.

Tuft & Needle: Shop the Memorial Day 2022 sale to save up to $500 on mattresses, including one of the best we've ever tested.

The best Memorial Day tech deals

Shop the top tech deals this Memorial Day at Best Buy, Samsung and HP.

Amazon: Shop tons of Amazon Memorial Day deals for the best prices on tech, home goods, kitchen essentials, fashion and more.

Apple: Thinking about upgrading your devices? Now's the time to shop. Apple is offering elevated trade-in credits through Tuesday, May 31 for big savings on iPhones, iPads, Macs and more.

Best Buy: Shop early Memorial Day discounts on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. Save big on TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

eBay: For epic savings on gently-used tech, eBay's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. Save as much as 70% on refurbished headphones, laptops, smartphones and more.

HP: Score impressive deals on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s weekly deals section today.

Samsung: Shop early Memorial Day sales on smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more for savings of up to $4,000.

Walmart: Looking for affordable tech? Head to Walmart to save 25% on everything from TVs and computers to cell phones and cameras. Meanwhile, shop category-wide markdowns on fashion, home, kitchen, beauty and more.

The best Memorial Day lifestyle deals

Shop lifestyle deals this Memorial Day at Chewy, Academy Sports & Outdoors and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Ready for some summer fun? Shop markdowns of up to 50% on clothing, outdoor gear, sports equipment, fitness essentials and more right now.

Chewy: Shop wag-worthy deals for National Pet Month right now at Chewy. Save big on dog and cat toys, treats and so much more.

Eddie Bauer: Get ready for a summer of adventure by shopping discounts on outdoor gear, footwear and clothing at Eddie Bauer. For a limited time use coupon code FISHIN40 to take an extra 40% off already discounted products.

Huckberry: Outdoor enthusiasts can shop discounts on clothing, footwear and outside gear perfect for hikes and camping trips in Huckberry's impressive sale section. New customers can also save an additional 10% when they sign up for the brand's newsletter.

Rifle Paper Co.: Enter your email to enjoy 10% off your first purchase, plus get free domestic shipping on ever order of $70 or more.

WeightWatchers: Prioritize your health this Memorial Day 2022 by signing up for a WeightWatchers, or WW, membership today. Join now and save a whopping 40% on select WW plans.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 will be observed throughout the country on Monday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While most Memorial Day sales will officially kick off this week, several retailers have already dropped incredible early Memorial Day deals. For instance, you can already shop massive markdowns on home essentials from Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's and Sur La Table or snag savings on wardrobe must-haves at Michael Kors, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Meanwhile, some of our favorite mattress retailers, including Tuft & Needle and Awara, are offering unheard of markdowns and Best Buy and Samsung are running incredible discounts on tech and appliances.

What are the best Memorial Day 2022 sales?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, tech and furniture. The three-day holiday weekend historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll also find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.

Be sure to check this page frequently ahead of Memorial Day 2022 for the inside scoop on where to shop—we're hunting all the best sales to help save you time and keep money in your pocket.

Where should I shop this Memorial Day 2022?

Depending on what you're looking for, Amazon is a great one-stop shopping spot. You'll find markdowns on everything from fashion and kitchen essentials to home goods and smart tech ahead of Memorial Day 2022.

For mattresses, Tuft & Needle and Saatva are some of our favorite places to shop. Both brands sell top-quality sleepers, and the current discounts are nothing short of dreamy.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

