Shop the 63 best New Year sales at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more right now

Shop New Year sales at Best Buy, Coach, Nike, Sur La Table and so much more for incredible savings on some of our favorite brands.

While the hype of holiday shopping is officially behind us, there are plenty of still-live New Year's sales you can shop right now. Whatever your plans are for 2022, you can start the year off on the right foot with huge markdowns on some of our favorite brands. From big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to more niche outposts like lululemon and Leesa, the savings are endless.

At Reviewed, we love great deals on amazing products, so we're rounding up all the best sales available right now. Keep scrolling to scoop the best deals of 2022.

►Want to eat healthier?: Here are 20 meal delivery services on sale for the new year

The top 10 New Year sales you can shop right now

Shop the best new year sales at Amazon, Macy's, Best Buy, Coach and more.

Amazon: Every day, Amazon marks down tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion and beauty pieces, games and more. Browse Amazon's ever-changing selection of epic Daily Deals and place your Prime-eligible order for fast and convenient shipping.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's 3-Day savings event for discounts on everything from TVs, headphones and laptops to gaming devices, cell phones and home appliances. Better still, many products are available for curbside pickup—so you can shop online and pick up at a Best Buy store near you.

Coach: Shop the brand's Winter sale for up to 50% off are clearance styles, including Coach purses, wallets and more.

Green Chef: Newcomers to this meal box service can enjoy a total of 10 free meals in their first four boxes.

lululemon: Shop post-holiday specials for markdowns on leggings, sports bras and more during lululemon's We Made Too Much shopping event.

Macy's: Save as much as 60% on customer-favorite home goods, fashion pieces, kitchen tools and more during Macy's One Day sale.

Nordstrom: Shop deals on fashion finds and home favorites at Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section. Meanwhile, save as much as 25% on home essentials and Zella clothing through Monday, January 17.

Tory Burch: Shop the Semi-Annual sale for an extra 25% off sale items. Save big on designer bags, shoes and more through today, January 9.

Solo Stove: Shop the final days of Solo Stove's Holiday sale for markdowns of up to 45% on best-selling fire pit bundles.

QVC: Shop the website's sale section for hundreds of markdowns on electronics, fashion, beauty pieces, home items and more. Meanwhile, if you're a new QVC customer, you can use coupon code OFFER to score an extra $15 off your first order.

Mattresses and bedding

Shop these epic New Year sales for huge savings on mattresses we love.

Avocado: Snag a cozy, customer-favorite mattress from Avocado during the sleep retailer's holiday sale. Through Monday, January 10, you can save $125 on hybrid and latex mattresses with coupon code HOLIDAY and get as much as $300 off luxury plush mattresses with code JOYFUL.

Awara: The maker of one of our favorite hybrid mattresses is currently hosting a New year sale through Monday, January 10. That means you can get a quality mattress for up to $200 off with tons of sleep accessories included free.

Leesa: Score a luxury mattress from Leesa at up to $400 off and snag 15% off sleep bundles and 30% off bedding and cushions though Friday, January 14.

Nectar: Shop the final hours of Nectar's Rest and Refresh sale and get $100 off top-tier mattresses and up to $399 worth of accessories (including a sheet set, mattress protector and pillows) for free with your purchase.

Nest Bedding: Take 10% off luxury mattresses, sheet sets and more through Monday, January 10.

Puffy: Refresh your sleep set up with savings of up to $300 on mattresses from Puffy and as much as $455 worth of free sleep accessories, including pillows and sheets.

Purple Mattress: Save up to 15% on pillows and bedding for a limited time only and snag up to $350 in free gifts with the purchase of a mattress.

Home and kitchen

Scoop massive savings on home decor, kitchen tools and so much more at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Our Place.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop Bed Bath & Beyond's Big Bed and Bath event for 25% off top-notch bedding and bath essentials. Meanwhile, save up to 70% on clearance items now.

Butcher Box: Through Sunday, January 23, get a New Year Bundle—which includes a pork butt, chicken thighs and ground beef—for free in your first membership delivery.

Gobble: Get your first six meals for just $36 during Gobble's ongoing holiday sale.

Green Chef: Newcomers to this meal box service can enjoy a total of 10 free meals in their first four boxes.

HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals and three surprise gifts for free with a five-week subscription (save $130).

HSN: Shop HSN's large sale section for big savings on home goods, kitchen tools and more, plus use coupon code HSN2022 to score an extra $20 off your first HSN order.

Hexclad: Shop the Hexclad Holiday sale and save as much as 30% on must-have cookware and kitchen essentials.

Keurig: Stock up on coffee for the New Year. Get 20% off bagged and canned coffee with coupon code COFFEEBEANS22 through today, January 9.

Kohl's: Take an extra 20% off bedding, home goods, fashion pieces and so much more through today, January 9 when you enter coupon code SAVE20 at checkout.

Our Place: Pick up the Instagram-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot for a $60 savings when you buy the Home Cook Duo bundle.

Pier 1 Imports: Spruce up your home with epic discounts on holiday decor and home goods at Pier 1 Imports. Save up to 90% on select end-of-year clearance items with coupon code 1SAT5MN.

Sur La Table: Gear up for 2022 with discounts of up to 55% on top-tier cookware, kitchen tools, knives, bakeware and more during Sur La Table's Winter sale.

Thrive Market: Snag up to 30% off grocery orders from Thrive Market.

TVs and electronics

Upgrade your home media room with excellent deals on electronics and TVs at Best Buy, Samsung and more.

HP: Shop the Back to Business sale for sitewide savings of up to 58% on laptops, monitors and more.

Samsung: The tech giant is currently offering a variety of its top-tier tech for price cuts, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone for as much as $900 off with an eligible trade-in.

Target: Target has major markdowns on TVs, smart tech, home goods, fashion and more. Scoop deep discounts on select fitness gear and activewear today when you shop Target's constantly updated sale section.

Fashion and beauty

Stay on-trend in 2022 with epic fashion and beauty deals at Michael Kors, Coach and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Save up to 50% on select men's and women's styles.

Aéropostale: Find must-have styles at up to 80% off right now at Aéropostale and shop tons of clearance items at the lowest prices of the season.

Banana Republic: Customers can snag an extra 60% off sale styles through Thursday, January 27.

Clarks: Score an extra 30% off sale styles when you enter discount code SAVE30 at checkout. Better still, get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

Columbia: Hitting the slopes this year? Shop Columbia's Winter sale and save as much as 25% on select gear.

Dermstore: Shop markdowns on skincare and get up to 30% off sale items plus an extra 10% off when you enter coupon code SHOPNOW at checkout.

Eddie Bauer: Save up to 60% on select purchases, plus take an extra 40% off clearance styles with coupon code NEWYEAR40.

J.Crew: Enjoy as much as 60% off already discounted sale styles when you enter discount code BIGSALE at checkout.

JCPenney: Take an extra 15% off select items with coupon code REFRESH6. Meanwhile, enjoy free shipping with all purchases of $75 or more.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on must-have purses and more, including items from the latest Disney collection.

Michael Kors: Save as much as 60% on sale styles including handbags, wallets and more.

Nike: Save up to 40% on thousands of items in Nike's sale section. The sale includes epic markdowns on shoes, apparel and sports equipment, with select items eligible for free in-store pickup.

Nordstrom Rack: Snag clearance deals at Nordstrom Rack, with savings across categories on fashion, home goods and more. Plus, enjoy an extra 20% off Z by Zella styles for men, women and kids through Monday, January 17.

Ulta Beauty: Shop Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin event for daily deals on must-have beauty products through Saturday, January 22.

Toys and kid's fashion

Shop the best New Year sales for kids and score deep discounts on clothes, toys and more.

Hanna Andersson: Parents obsess over the hand-me-down quality of Hanna Andersson's pajamas, and right now the brand is having one of its biggest sales of the year. Save up to 60% on the customer-favorite kids' apparel now, plus take an extra 20% off clearance items.

OshKosh B'gosh: Looking refresh your little one's closet? Shop the Winter Clearance sale and save up to 70% on must-have styles right now.

Appliances

Shop New Year deals on home appliances from LG, Samsung and more at Lowe's and The Home Depot.

Home Depot: Save up to 40% on appliances, tools and more. Plus, score free two-day delivery on select purchases.

Lowe's: Refresh your home for the coming year with major savings on appliances, tools and more. Shop Lowe's Deals of the Day for the best daily savings across all categories.

Lifestyle

Scoop hot savings on a cult-favorite Sole Store during this popular New Year sale.

Academy Sports: Take as much as 50% off clearance styles for a limited time. Save big on fitness gear, bikes, Nike shoes, Columbia outerwear and so much more.

AeroGarden: Save hundreds on Reviewed-approved garden products during AeroGarden's sitewide sale. Score up to 40% off select items right now.

BBQ Guys: Get ready for grilling in 2022 with this End of the Year Blowout sale. Shop today to save up to 60% on select grills and accessories.

Chewy: Pick up toys, treats and more for your furry friend at up to 50% off during the retailer's sitewide End of Season savings sale.

Cricut: Reviewed staffers have had a lot of fun with Cricut crafting machines, and, right now they're on mega sale for the new year. Ring in 2022 with big savings on machines, materials and accessories.

The Happy Planner: Get your 2022 off to an organized start—you can take up to 30% off these Reviewed-approved planners for a limited time.

The Mirror: Shoppers can save $300 on the cult-favorite smart tech workout screen and get free shipping and installation (a $550 value) for a limited time only.

​​​​NordicTrack: Shop the New Year's sale for big savings on Reviewed-approved exercise equipment and fitness machines through Sunday, January 15.

Furniture

Fashion your home with new furniture from Frontgate, Burrow and more.

Apt2B: Shop the Fresh Start sale for 22% off orders of $2,999 or more and 15% off everything else sitewide through Monday, January 10.

Burrow: Save 10% on purchases up to $1,799 and get even deeper discounts on orders of $1,800 or more when you enter discount code DONE21 at checkout through today, January 9.

Frontgate: Save up to 20% on furniture, rugs, home decor and other interior pieces for the home.

Grandin Road: Upgrade your home look and save 20% on indoor furniture and more. Browse the large sale section for even bigger markdowns, with select items discounted by up to 70%.

Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's New Year's Home sale. During the sale, you can shop thousands of items for up to 70% off and enjoy free standard shipping on all orders.

