With the alarming rate at which the population of the cities that we live in keeps increasing, investing in an air purifier only makes sense now. Air pollution can lead to many respiratory illnesses in adults and especially kids — asthma and allergies being the most common now.

Here’s a list of air purifiers that can help filter out the polluted air from your home so that you and your family can breathe in clean air.

Shop: 5 air purifiers to ensure you breathe cleaner air at home

Philips Air Purifier (AC1217/20, White): This one offers, with efficient purification, the removal capability for small particles, gases, virus and bacteria. It removes 99.97% of indoor air pollutants, up to 0.003 microns, it removes 99.9% H1N1 virus and bacteria, and it removes 99.99% of house dust mite and pollens. It is equipped with VitaShield IPS Technology. It comes with Special Pre Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, True HEPA Filter.

BUY HERE for a 23% discount at Rs. 9,999/-

Honeywell Air Touch i9 Air Purifier (Gold): This air purifier provides a three-stage advanced filtration system that removes pollutants with more than 99 percent efficiency. The Pre-Filter improves the life of the HEPA and activated carbon filter by removing large-sized pollutants. It is free of ozone and therefore it does not emit any harmful gases as a by-product of filtration. The Smart Filter notifies when a change of filter is necessary. You can opt for Sleep Mode to reduce sound for an undisturbed sleep. The Smart Technology senses the pollution level inside the room and operates the device automatically.

BUY HERE for a 26% discount at Rs. 16,994/-

Samsung AX3000 Air Purifier with Intensive Triple Purification: A 3 step filtration system is outstandingly effective at capturing house dust and up to 99.9% of ultrafine particles. It also uses activated charcoal to remove odor causing gases, like ammonia. The S Plasma Ionizer helps remove up to 99.7% of contaminants, bacteria and viruses. It's also extremely effective in capturing airborne allergens, such as pollen, so the air you breathe is kept clean and healthy.

BUY HERE for a discount at Rs. 10,990/-

Sharp Air Purifier (Model:FP-F40E-W): This air purifier is built with Sharp’s original Plasmacluster Ion Technology that keeps the air in the room pure by deactivating all viruses, bacteria and dust mite allergens. With the active carbon filter, it keeps the room free of unpleasant odors. The True HEPA technology in the air purifier traps all harmful pollutants so the air you breathe is safe and fresh.

BUY HERE for a 62% discount at Rs. 9,990/-

Dyson Pure Cool Desk Portable Room Air Purifier (Silver, White): This Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible Dyson air purifier is here to ensure that it purifies the air in your home so that you get to breathe purified air. It offers Intelligent Reporting with the Dyson Link App, which automatically senses, captures, projects, and then reports the data in real time on the app. This air purifier features a fully-sealed filter system that combines a Tris-impregnated activated carbon filter (that removes harmful gases/VOCs/odours), and a glass HEPA filter (that captures 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns).

BUY HERE for Rs. 39,900/-

