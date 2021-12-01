Shop the best gifts for dad still on sale for Cyber Monday 2021
Shopping for the best gift for dad is easier said than done, but with a little help from us, you'll find the perfect present to give him for the holidays. Although Cyber Monday is behind us, you can still get great Cyber Monday sales on gifts for dad.
You'll find big discounts on everything from the latest model of AirPods Pro, grooming kits, grill tools and a bevy of other amazing sales on gifts your dad will open with a smile this December.
If you see a sale on a gift idea you like, now is the time to buy. Prices will go up and you don't want to miss out on saving some of your hard-earned cash while shopping for your father. Grab your wallet and get ready to shop. Here’s our guide to all the best gifts for dads available post-Cyber Monday.
Best gifts for dad still on sale for Cyber Monday 2021
Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (Save $52): No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds and he'll love the AirPods Pro for their stellar noise cancelation and lightweight feel.
2 MasterClass Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Our editor-in-chief tried out the service for himself and said the classes were inspiring and that he liked how you can take them at your own pace.
Gravity Blanket for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50): Of all the weighted blankets we've tested, we like the Gravity Blanket the best because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure to be comforting but not suffocating.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99): Simply put, these headphones sound as good as they feel, and their noise-canceling chops are unmatched.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) for $94.99 (Save $35): This smart display is great for video calls, streaming shows, and controlling Alexa smart home gadgets.
Fitbit Charge 5 for $170.49 (Save $29.50): Topping our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect for any dad, whether he's a fitness fanatic or just looking to make some minor lifestyle changes.
Bear Paw Meat Handlers for $11.95 (Save $1 with on-page coupon): Users say the handheld claws make shredding meat quick and easy (and fun!) and can also be used for lifting and carving.g
For more great gifts for dad keep scrolling ahead.
Gifts under $50
Get "Dad Jokes: Terribly Good Dad Jokes" from Amazon for $6.99 (Save $2)
Get the Bear Paw Meat Handlers from Amazon for $11.95 (Save $1 with on-page coupon)
Get Hunt A Killer for $22.49 (Save $25% off with promo code FLASH25 at checkout)
Get the Freeze 16 Oz. Beer Glass (2-Pack) from Amazon for $24.74 (Save $6)
Get the Minted Dopp Kit from Minted for $34 with code CM2021 (Save $6)
Get The Beard Club kits starting at $42 (Use code CYBER for an extra 20% off)
Gifts under $100
Get the Men's Tri-Block Marl Ankle 6-Pack from Bombas for $57, discount added in cart (Save $19)
Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) from Amazon for $94.99 (Save $35)
Gifts under $150
Gifts over $150
Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $136.50 (Save $58.50)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $248 (Save $101.99)
Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon for $379 (Save $20)
