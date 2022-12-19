Shop 24 best kitchen gifts for people who love to cook and bake

Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
·16 min read
These are the gifts that every home cook and baker will love this holiday season.
These are the gifts that every home cook and baker will love this holiday season.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. 

Editors note: It's not too late to get special gifts for the cook or baker on your list, and at great prices. The Thermapen ONE instant read thermometer is on sale right now, as is the Ninja Foodi, our favorite multicooker ($100 off). Our winning outdoor pizza oven, the Solo Pi, is also on sale right now ($225 off), and certain colors of the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer are on sale for $430 ($120 off).

Shop Macy's for big savings on lots of kitchen gifts, including our favorite stand mixer.

Shopping for the chef or foodie on your gift list can be overwhelming. There are so many kitchen utensils, cookware and gadgets. How can you choose just the right one, and in the right color?! Fear not! We at Reviewed have been working hard all year to uncover the best kitchen and cooking things your loved ones will absolutely love.

From the chef’s knife at the top of my list to the espresso maker our managing editor can’t stop raving about—you’ve come to the right place for cooking gifts large and small.

1. For the fashionable chef: A Hedley & Bennett Apron

The Hedley &amp; Bennett crossback apron is our all-time favorite.
The Hedley & Bennett crossback apron is our all-time favorite.

There's nothing like a special gift you know the recipient won't buy for themselves. Our favorite apron from Hedley & Bennett is that special kind of gift—one that every special chef deserves.

The crossback apron comes in beautiful colors as well as gorgeous special prints in collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. You can even have the aprons personalized for the ultimate gifting wow factor.

$95 to $115 at Hedley ＆ Bennett

2. For the baker who deserves better: The KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

A little extra help is always welcome in the kitchen, especially around the holidays, and the KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is the perfect helper for your favorite baker. From heavy bread dough to airy meringue, this professional-grade stand mixer can handle it all with ease.

Plus, with a large capacity, powerful motor, 10 speed options and the ability to attach many different accessories such as a pasta roller, meat grinder and spiralizer—the culinary creations they can make with this appliance are endless.

$430 at KitchenAid

3. For the meat lover: ThermoWorks

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

This may be more of a stocking-stuffer, but we guarantee it will be quite appreciated by any home cook. Having to guess the doneness of a piece of meat, especially a pricy steak or roast, is a stressful cooking experience. Relieve the stress for your favorite chef and give them the gift of a precise instant-read thermometer. The ThermoPop thermometer is our Best Overall digital meat thermometer.

If you want to upgrade the gift, opt for our Best Upgrade pick with the Thermapen ONE instant read thermometer. This super-fast and incredibly accurate thermometer has an easy-to-read display that automatically adjusts to the correct orientation to read the the numbers no matter how you position the handle.

Both thermometers come in an array of fun colors so you can treat the recipient to a highly useful gift that’s also personalized to their kitchen aesthetic.

$21 at ThermoWorks

$69.30 at ThermoWorks

4. For the chef with style: the Hedley & Bennett Chef’s Knife

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

From the company that’s known for their line of premium aprons comes a chef’s knife that quickly rose to the top of my personal wish list. We love everything about their chef-inspired aprons, and they followed the same research method to create the perfect chef’s knife—work with actual chefs.

For the foodie on your gift list who wants to up their game in the kitchen and feel like a rock star doing it, this chef’s knife will deliver. It’s lightweight yet sturdy and well-made, with a blade so sharp out of the box it makes cutting an onion feel like cutting soft butter. Three elegant color choices make it hard to choose just one.

$115 at Hedley  Bennett

5. For the spicy chef: The TEN, by McCormick

The TEN, by McCormick is an essential spice set for any home cook.
The TEN, by McCormick is an essential spice set for any home cook.

A foundational set of spices is essential to any home kitchen, but it's even better when it's gifted in fun packaging that brings a pop of color along with all the flavors.

This set of 10 everyday herbs and spices from McCormick ensures your favorite chef will always have the right spice at hand to create their favorite dish. From soups to roasts and tacos to casseroles, this set of spices will liven up all the dishes your giftee can dream up.

$35 from McCormick

6. For the cast iron cook: the Enameled Cast Iron Set from Made In

The Enameled Cast Iron Set from Made In is an exceptional value in this gift-worthy set.
The Enameled Cast Iron Set from Made In is an exceptional value in this gift-worthy set.

A Dutch oven is a kitchen workhorse, and anyone who loves to cook covets the best enameled cast iron Dutch oven they can find. Made In offers the Enameled Cast Iron Set: their outstanding Dutch oven paired with their versatile enameled cast iron skillet.

With the option of six beautiful colors, this set will fit perfectly in any kitchen—for a price that's less than many competing Dutch ovens alone. Superior heat retention and durable enamel coating mean these pieces can be used to cook an endless array of dishes, and they'll be lifetime kitchen companions.

$329 at Made In

7. For the entertainer: Personalized glassware from VistaPrint

VistaPrint lets you customize barware, and just about anything else, to suite any gifting occasion.
VistaPrint lets you customize barware, and just about anything else, to suite any gifting occasion.

When you're buying a gift for the entertainer who has everything, you can't go wrong with something personalized. From stemless wine glasses to sturdy pint glasses, and trendy can glasses, there's a style for every recipient.

VistaPrint lets you personalize everything with just about anything you can think of—from a simple initial to a favorite phrase or a custom logo.

Shop at VistaPrint

8. For the sustainability-minded foodie: The Stasher Marie Kondo Holiday Set

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

This is a gift you don’t even need to wrap. The special Stand-up Trio set of Stasher’s most popular silicone bags—the Mega, Mid, and Mini (in an exclusive color)—comes wrapped in its own beautiful, 100% recycled cotton Furoshiki cloth designed by Marie Kondo.

One of our favorite reusable sandwich bags, the silicone material is quite sturdy, giving them additional functions other than just holding sandwiches. The Stasher bags can also be used for cooking, including techniques like sous vide, are oven safe, and are a good size for holding various snacks and small toiletry items when traveling.

$80 at Stasher

9. For the family who cooks together: The KiwiCo Science of Cooking: Bread & Butter Kit

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

There’s nothing better than the smell of bread fresh from the oven, except maybe slathering it with butter and taking that first bite. For families who love to cook—or do science experiments—together, this KiwiCo crate is full of hands-on experiments that teach the lessons of how bread and butter are made. All they have to do is add a few simple ingredients.

Once the experiments are complete, and the delicious results gobbled up, kids are left with a colorful set of kitchen utensils to use for future baking projects. There’s also a Science of Ice Cream kit for anyone who prefers frozen treats to baking, and KiwiCo also offers a subscription-based service we tried and loved.

Editor's note: Get $10 off + free rush shipping upgrade on orders over $50 with code HOLIDAY.

$35 at KiwiCo

10. For the aesthetics-minded chef: The Our Place Home Cook Duo

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Give the gift of beautiful cookware that also works. These super-nonstick pans make easy work of any sticky task thrown at them, and they look good doing it. The Home Cook Duo bundles the famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot for a significant savings over buying each individually. Plus, you can choose a different color for each to truly personalize the set to its recipient.

The stylish home cook on your gift list will appreciate the colorful options—with fun names like blue salt, sage, and spice—that will coordinate perfectly with their kitchen aesthetic. This beautiful and functional cookware is also available in mini versions for even more cooking versatility.

Our Place also makes color-coordinated bakeware, hand-crafted tableware and trendy colored glassware that will shine in any contemporary, sophisticated kitchen.

$250 at Our Place

11. For the pizza lover: The Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

We fell in love with the Solo Stove Pi outdoor pizza oven for helping us create restaurant-quality pizza at home, and the pizza lover on your gift list will, too. The Solo Stove Pi offers a multi-fuel option to experiment between wood-fired and propane heat sources, and can produce temps up to 900°F. And the excellent airflow of its convection design results in delicious pizza. That’s why it tops our list of best outdoor pizza ovens.

Solo Stove also offers the Neapolitan Artisan Pizza Box full of premium ingredients for the best pepperoni pizza this side of Italy. Give that along with the Solo Stove Pi and its lucky recipient just may never want to order out for pizza again. Hopefully, you’ll have a standing invite for pizza night.

$400 to $575 at Solo Stove

12. For the home cook who needs a break: The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

We could all use a little more help when it comes to getting dinner on the table. If you’ve got a special someone on your gift list who needs more time for fun and less time at the stove, give them the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer. This sleek appliance houses 14 cooking functions—acting as their slow cooker, pressure cooker, air fryer, stovetop, convection oven and more—all in one countertop-friendly machine.

It was recently crowned our best mulitcooker, and we love it for how easy it is to use and how well it cooks complete meals quickly. One-pot chicken fajitas with rice, or salmon with couscous and broccoli, all cooked to perfection at the same time—the options are endless. Our favorite model also has a temperature probe for cooking meat to a precise doneness without any fuss.

$250 at Amazon

13. For the holiday host who cooks it all: The Stainless Set from Made In

Finally, a cookware set that combines the essential pots, pans and skillets a home cook needs—in both stainless steel and nonstick—and performs well in both. The home cook on your list will be overjoyed to see a coordinated set that includes a 10” nonstick skillet, a 10” stainless clad skillet, plus a 2-quart stainless clad saucepan and 8-quart stainless clad stock pot, both with lids.

We love this Made In cookware for how evenly it conducts heat, how easy it is to maneuver, and how durable it is. It’s also oven safe and can be used on all cooking surfaces, including induction. From sautéed green beans to mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce, this set will help any holiday host cook up the perfect meal.

$449 at Made In

14. For the espresso lover who lacks counter space: The Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Reviewed managing editor, Meghan Kavanaugh, loves her Nespresso Essenza Mini for how quick and easy it is to use, the sleek, slim design that hardly takes up any space, and the delicious espresso and coffee it makes. For the coffee fanatic in your life, get a set that includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and they’ll be making barista-quality coffee drinks from the comfort of home.

To fuel their new Nespresso habit, we’ve also compiled a list of places to buy Nespresso pods so you can give them everything they need to make their favorite café beverages at home.

$188 at Amazon

15. For the waffle enthusiast: The Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

When one waffle at a time just isn't enough, give the breakfast maker on your list this multi waffle maker. It's quick and easy to make four 4-inch waffles at a time. Plus, the built-in drip channels prevent mess and make cute waffle sticks to serve alongside the waffles.

The PFOA-free nonstick surface never needs additional spray, and cleans up with just a wipe. From plain to pumpkin, or even stuffing waffles, the Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker will make breakfast more fun and delicious.

$38 at Amazon

16. For the foodie on the cutting edge: The Misen Essentials Knife Set

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

If you want to gift a complete, high-quality knife set without breaking the bank, look to Misen’s Essentials 7-piece Knife Set. This set of essential knives, plus a few helpful extras and kitchen sheers, comes in a beautiful walnut storage block.

Recently crowned our new Best Overall knife set, these knives are strong, durable, and comfortable to hold. Made of premium AUS10 Japanese steel, this set offers a lot of quality for a reasonable price tag.

$345 at Misen

17. For the pour-over coffee fan: The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

If the coffee or tea drinker in your life is looking to add a little high-tech luxury to their morning brew experience, the new Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is a gift that will be greatly appreciated.

With a gooseneck spout for optimal pour-over flow rate, a color LCD display, and push-dial control for selecting temperature, hold time, and a host of other customizable features, this sleek kettle effortlessly combines form with function. Plus, multiple color options and attractive wooden accents make this a very good-looking countertop companion.

$146 to $195 at Amazon 

18. For the griller: The Hamilton Beach Indoor Searing Grill

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

This Hamilton Beach grill, with see-through lid window, is an indoor grill that performs almost as well as an outdoor grill. The lid doesn’t press down on food like other indoor grills, but rather helps to hold in heat to speed up cooking a little, and also contain smoke and cooking odors.

It's big enough to hold 6 burgers at a time, and those patties, along with chicken and fish, come out with deep grill marks closely resembling the ones you expect from an outdoor grill. The grilling enthusiast on your gift list will love the ability to take their obsession indoors.

$90 at Amazon

19. For the comfort-food cook: The Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Forever a staple of comfort food cooking, the enameled cast iron Dutch oven is often a huge investment piece. Indeed, some of our favorites come close to $400, but the Lodge Dutch oven performed equally well in our testing and costs a fraction of the price.

Whether your favorite home cook wants to braise, fry, or bake—this Dutch oven is the perfect companion. We particularly love baking bread in our Dutch ovens. You may save some dough on this holiday gift, but you certainly won’t be skimping on quality.

$80 at Amazon

20. For the outdoorsy chef: The GSI Outdoors Knife Set

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Just because they’re cooking outdoors doesn’t mean they need to sacrifice culinary skills. With a complete GSI Outdoors knife set—including chef’s knife, paring knife and serrated knife—there’s no limit to what they can prepare.

The set also includes safety guards, a knife sharpener, a small bamboo cutting board, a microfiber dish cloth and a compact carrying case to neatly store it all. Pair it with the GSI Outdoors Camping Chef Toolset and a cast iron skillet for everything they need to make delicious food over an open fire.

$80 at Amazon

21. For the ice cream lover: The Ninja CREAMi

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Homemade ice cream may sound difficult, but it couldn’t be easier with the Ninja Creami, our favorite ice cream maker. Whether you want ice cream, gelato, sorbet, a milkshake, or even a smoothie bowl, the Creami can do it all. For frozen treats like ice cream and sorbet, simply freeze the mixture ahead of time then spin it in the machine for a creamy treat. Milkshakes and smoothie bowls can be made in minutes with fresh and frozen ingredients.

The Creami is also easy to operate. All it requires is the press of a button on its one-touch program interface and your frozen treat is ready in minutes. The Mix-in function allows you to add everything from crunchy cookies to smooth peanut butter, and swirl it in thoroughly without any mess. Giving the gift of homemade ice cream has never been more fun.

$177 at Amazon

22. For the home chef who’s a real pro: The Vitamix A2500

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

It’s no secret that Vitamix is the top of the line when it comes to pro-style blenders, and what better time than the holidays to splurge on the best for your special someone? The Vitamix A2500 is a workhorse blender that lives up to the challenges of a restaurant kitchen, and it’s made to stand the test of time.

With its high-powered motor, variable-speed control dial, and 64-ounce jar, it takes on every blending task with ease. There’s even specialized program settings for smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts.

If you want an even bigger upgrade with a smaller price tag, Vitamix offers Certified Refurbished machines that come with their own 5-year warranty. The smoothie-addict on your list has suffered lumpy smoothies long enough.

$490 at Amazon

23. For the retro chef: Galenz Retro Appliances

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

Add a pop of retro color to your favorite chef's kitchen. The Galenz immersion blender and hand mixer bring classic aesthetics to modern kitchen tasks.

The immersion blender comes with all the attachments that lend modern convenience to its retro design, and the hand mixer comes with a stand that makes it easy to display the adorable appliance when it's not in use. Your giftee will love the ability able to mix, blend, and create all of todays recipes with all the charm of a bygone era.

$43 at Amazon 

$30 at Amazon

24. For the Star Wars fanatic: An R2-D2 popcorn maker

The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.
The best gift ideas for the home cook on your list.

For anyone who ever wanted their own robot, now they can have one—and it will make them popcorn. It’s not just any robot, but the endearing R2-D2, who doubles as an air-popper to save your movie-time snacks from the dark side.

When it’s time to pop, just load him up with kernels and watch him go to work. The top doubles as a serving bowl and the set also includes a butter warmer and popcorn scoop. Star Wars fans will surely appreciate this, but honestly, who wouldn’t want a robot popcorn maker?

$100 at Macy's

